Kenya

Raila confident of Azimio win in Mombasa, Kakamega as he commits to devolution

Published

KISUMU, Kenya, Aug 25 – Azimio La Umoja – One Kenya presidential candidate Raila Odinga has affirmed his commitment to ensure devolution works in the country.

Odinga stated that Azimio is poised to win with the number of Governors as it sets to control the Council of Governors (CoG).

He says already they have 24 governors within their alliance and exuded confidence that the alliance will win Kakamega and Mombasa gubernatorial seats next week.

“We are happy today as Azimio, because you know 24 governors of our alliance are being sworn in today across the country,” he said.

Odinga noted that Azimio will ensure devolution works well for the people as envisaged in the Constitution.

“Devolution has failed in this country because of its implementation. It is being implemented by people, some of whom are opposed to devolution,” he said.

Odinga who turned up at the Jomo Kenyatta International Stadium, Mamboleo in Kisumu shortly after Kisumu Governor Anyang Nyong’o had been sworn in says governance in the counties will be superb.

He says the people of Kenya overwhelmingly voted for the new Constitution in 2010 and it is time for them to reap the fruits of devolution.

“I want to commit here that Azimio is still alive to the fact that resources should be decentralized from the national to the county level,” he said.

Odinga who has moved to court to challenge the election of Kenya Kwanza presidential candidate William Ruto as the president elect announced that Azimio will increase the county allocation from 15 percent to 35 percent.

He noted that the work of the national government will be supervisory to ensure funds which are devolved address the functions at the county level.

He noted that the country is endowed with many resources and what drags it down is corruption.

“The elephant in the room in our country today is corruption and unless we address it, it does not matter how much money you have or borrow,” he said.

