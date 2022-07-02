Connect with us

County News

2 minors among 4 robbery suspects arrested in Turkana

BRUHAN MAKONG

Published

Nairobi, Kenya, July 2-Police in Turkana have arrested four suspects including two minors accused of harassing motorists along the Kitale-Lodwar Highway.

The National Police Service said Saturday that a multiagency security response team launched an operation to track down on the suspects following a tip-off by an informer.

Police identified the suspects as Eyanane Epae Longuny,25, Loreng Kalulu, 18 and two minors aged 13 and 11.

“Determined to break a streak of armed robberies in the area, our brave men set out to search for the miscreants, dismounted from their vehicles and laid ambush on the robber’s pathway. The criminals, who unknowingly entered our officers’ ambush trap, had no option than surrender, thwarting evil exploits of victimizing innocent travellers,” said the NPS.

Two AK 47 rifles and 13 rounds of ammunition were recovered in the sting operation and have all been kept as exhibits according to NPS.

“We applaud our teams for their prompt and brave response that has averted possible attacks to innocent motorists,” the NPS stated.

The NPS condemned the involvement of minors in crime calling on parents and guardians to take interest in the lives of their children.

