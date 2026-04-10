Ichung’wah Links Gachagua to Alleged Violence Plan, Demands Police Intervention

NAIROBI, Kenya, Apr 10 – National Assembly Majority Leader Kimani Ichung’wah has accused former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua of orchestrating a coordinated campaign of incitement and violence, warning of planned attacks targeting Kikuyu Constituency.

In a detailed letter to Inspector General of Police Douglas Kanja Kirocho, Ichung’wah claimed that Gachagua has, over the past two weeks, engaged in what he termed as a deliberate campaign of incitement, hate and violence aimed at destabilising the constituency and creating ethnic division.

He alleged that after failing to win support from residents, Gachagua escalated the campaign by enlisting a presenter at Kameme FM to propagate inflammatory messaging, drawing parallels with the role of hate media during the Rwandan Genocide.

The Majority Leader pointed to past incidents of violence, including the torching of the Kikuyu NG-CDF offices on June 25, 2024, and subsequent attacks on June 25, 2025, which saw the destruction of Kikuyu Law Courts, county government offices, and property linked to his family.

“These are not allegations; they are matters of public record, with arrests made and evidence documented,” he stated.

Ichung’wah further claimed to have received intelligence indicating that individuals linked to Gachagua are mobilising groups across Kiambu, Nairobi, Murang’a, Kirinyaga and Nyandarua counties, allegedly transporting them to Kikuyu Town to stage attacks.

He specifically cited individuals he said were coordinating the mobilisation, including operatives allegedly sourcing groups from areas such as Wangige and Gitaru, as well as separate mobilisation efforts in Githurai and Laikipia.

According to the lawmaker, the alleged plan includes targeting businesses associated with his family, describing the operation as “coordinated” and intended to trigger violence and destruction.

“We put the Inspector General on notice of this intelligence and call on the National Police Service to act on it accordingly,” he said.

Ichung’wah also referenced remarks allegedly made by Gachagua during a memorial service in Ol Kalou on April 8 and a funeral in Laikipia on April 9, terming them as evidence of escalating hostility and direct threats against residents.

“This is not political rhetoric, it is an open threat against the people of Kikuyu,” he said.

He accused the former Deputy President of attempting to manipulate security arrangements by calling for the withdrawal of police officers ahead of a planned political event, warning that such a move could create a security vacuum.

“Do not fall into this trap to withdraw security teams from protecting Kikuyu Town,” he cautioned.

Ichung’wah further claimed that Gachagua’s communication to the police was part of a broader strategy to manufacture a narrative of persecution while allegedly planning unrest.

At the same time, he accused him of ethnically profiling security officers, terming it a deliberate attempt to delegitimise law enforcement presence in the area.

The Majority Leader maintained that Kikuyu Constituency has historically remained open to leaders across the political divide, citing a recent visit by former Chief Justice David Maraga, who addressed supporters peacefully.

He urged the National Police Service to maintain heightened security in the area to safeguard lives, businesses and property.

“The people of Kikuyu Town deserve adequate police protection… and should not be exposed to choreographed violence and destruction,” he said.