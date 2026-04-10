IEBC Registers 875,501 New Voters in Just 10 Days of ECVR Exercise

NAIROBI, Kenya Apr 10 – The Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) has announced an increase in voter registration, with 875,501 new voters recorded since the start of the Enhanced Continuous Voter Registration (ECVR) exercise on March 30.

In a status update released Friday, the Commission’s chairman Edung Ethekon said the figures reflect a strong nationwide response, with 531,185 new voters registered in just one week since the last update on April 3.

He further reported 49,502 voter transfers and 1,066 updates of voter details, highlighting growing engagement as the country prepares for the 2027 General Election.

In just seven days, we have witnessed a remarkable surge in numbers. This growth is not just a statistic; it is a testament to a nation that is awake, engaged, and ready to take charge of its destiny,” he stated.

“To every Kenyan who stood in line this week: Thank you for answering the call of your country. A Call to National Duty: Secure Our Future As we look toward the 2027 General Election, we must remember that a vibrant democracy thrives only through the participation of its people.”

He stated that the ongoing exercise, which runs until April 28, is being conducted across all 1,450 County Assembly Wards, as well as in institutions of higher learning, Huduma Centres, constituency offices, and the Commission’s headquarters at Anniversary Towers.

“Registering as a voter is the first and most vital step in deepening our democratic roots and ensuring sound, accountable leadership for the next generation.”

Ethekon commended Kenyans for their participation, describing the surge as a sign of a more engaged and active electorate.

“This growth is not just a statistic; it is a testament to a nation that is awake, engaged, and ready to take charge of its destiny,” he said.

The Commission has urged more eligible citizens to register, emphasizing that voter registration is a key step in strengthening democracy and ensuring accountable leadership.

At the same time, the IEBC raised concerns over isolated incidents where its staff were attacked during the exercise, condemning the acts and calling for enhanced security to protect election officials.

Existing voters have also been encouraged to verify their details through the Commission’s online platform.

Nairobi County recorded the highest number of new registrations at 96,897, followed by Kiambu and Kakamega, reflecting strong turnout in urban and populous regions.

The IEBC reiterated its call to Kenyans to turn out in large numbers before the deadline, underscoring the importance of participation in shaping the country’s future.