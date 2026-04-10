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PS Omollo Issues Tough Warning on Banditry and Political Violence

PS Omollo said the Government has scaled up disarmament efforts to rid communities of illegal firearms.

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NAIROBI, Kenya Apr 10 – The Government has issued a stern warning to criminal gangs and political actors linked to violence, pledging firm action against those found culpable as security operations intensify across parts of the country.

Speaking in Lodwar during the launch of the Ateker Leaders Council – Kenya Chapter, Interior Principal Secretary for Internal Security and National Administration, Raymond Omollo, said authorities will not tolerate lawlessness threatening national stability.

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“Criminal gangs and political goonism are a national challenge and will not be tolerated. Any individual or leader who engages in or facilitates such acts will be held accountable in accordance with the law,” he said.

His remarks come amid ongoing security interventions targeting banditry, cattle rustling and armed groups, particularly in pastoral regions that have borne the brunt of insecurity.

Omollo said the Government has scaled up disarmament efforts to rid communities of illegal firearms, noting that the ongoing mop-up exercise has already yielded significant recoveries adding that the exercise will persist until the threat is neutralised.

“The ongoing disarmament operation is part of our broader security intervention to ensure that illegal firearms are removed from circulation and do not remain in the wrong hands,” he said.

While acknowledging concerns raised by local leaders over the conduct of security operations, the PS maintained that public safety remains paramount, assuring that engagements with community leadership are ongoing.

“We have engaged local leadership on concerns raised and will address them, but the objective remains clear ensuring that firearms are not in the hands of criminals,” he said.

He further underscored the need for close coordination between law enforcement agencies and the justice system to guarantee accountability.

“Law enforcement agencies must act impartially, and the justice system must ensure that those apprehended are prosecuted based on evidence,” he added.

The remarks were made during the official launch of the Ateker Leaders Council – Kenya Chapter, a regional platform bringing together communities across Kenya, Uganda, South Sudan and Ethiopia to promote peace, cooperation and development.

The council, which includes leaders from communities such as the Turkana and Teso, is expected to play a key role in addressing cross-border insecurity through dialogue and structured collaboration.

Omollo said the initiative draws from shared cultural and historical ties among Ateker communities, emphasising that sustainable peace must be driven from within.

“Peace cannot be imported. It must begin within our communities. When elders speak, communities listen, and when leaders come together, people follow,” he said.

He urged council members to prioritise grassroots engagement, noting that community participation is critical to the success of peace and development efforts.

Linking stability to economic progress, the PS said the Government is investing in key sectors including health, education and housing to uplift marginalised regions such as Turkana.

“At the heart of lasting peace is inclusive development. We must invest in hospitals, schools, and livelihoods to ensure that our people benefit from national progress,” he said.

He reiterated that no region will be left behind in national development plans, pointing to ongoing infrastructure projects aimed at improving livelihoods.

On civic inclusion, Omollo said reforms have eased access to national identification documents in border counties, removing restrictive vetting processes that previously hindered participation.

“For the first time, border counties are no longer subjected to restrictive vetting processes. We have made it easier for citizens to obtain identification documents and participate fully in national processes,” he said.

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