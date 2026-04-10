Ruto Appoints Selection Panels for IPOA Chair, TSC, PSC and IGRTC Vacancies

NAIROBI, Kenya, Apr 10 – President William Ruto has appointed selection panels to oversee the recruitment of a new Chairperson of the Independent Policing Oversight Authority (IPOA), following the appointment of Issack Hassan to the Court of Appeal.

The panels will also handle the recruitment of seven members of the Intergovernmental Relations Technical Committee (IGRTC), two members of the Teachers Service Commission (TSC), and one member of the Public Service Commission (PSC).

The appointments, published in the Kenya Gazette, are aimed at ensuring continuity and strengthening leadership in key oversight and public service institutions.

The selection panels are expected to conduct a transparent and competitive process, including shortlisting and interviewing candidates before forwarding successful nominees for formal appointment in line with legal requirements.

The move comes at a critical time as these institutions continue to play a central role in governance, accountability, and coordination across government structures.