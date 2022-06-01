Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

top
Interior PS Karanja Kibicho./CFM-FILE.

Kenya

Madaraka Day cost Sh70mn – Kibicho

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jun 1- This year’s 59th Madaraka Day Celebrations expenditure cost Kenyan taxpayers Sh70 million.

Speaking during an interview on Citizen TV ahead of the main event, Interior Principal Secretary Karanja Kibicho said the figure is on the lower side because no infrastructural development was being put up.

“On this event it’s more of paying allowances to those who will come to sing, paying for a bit of sprucing roughly it will be between 60 to 70 million shillings,” Kibicho said.  

The fete which will serve as President Uhuru Kenyatta’s last national celebrations at the Uhuru Gardens was expected to be graced by at least 30,000 people.

“It is not an invite only and therefore each and every Kenyan is most welcome to come and celebrate. The park has a 30,000 sitting capacity and therefore I am confident that it will accommodate all those who would love to be at the venue,” Kibicho said.

Kibicho said the military will take the centre stage in this year’s Madaraka Day with a lot of showcasing of what the military does best as they say goodbye to their Commander in Chief President Kenyatta.

“There will be a lot of showcasing of military wear, hardware of the military something that does not happen but it will because they will have to say goodbye to their commander in chief but we will also have the usual cultural display and a lot of happiness in our brand-new grounds that will also be used to host such events in the future,” Kibicho said.

Madaraka Day was done in style with a small event held at statehouse ahead of the main event at the Uhuru Gardens.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

Marking the final celebration for President Kenyatta regime, the head of state was accompanied by all cabinet secretaries in his government, Attorney General Kihara Kariuki and senior staff at Statehouse.

Deputy President William Ruto was however not present in Statehouse which was nothing unprecedented as the two leaders have not been reading from the same script.

All the leaders were donned in a yellow sash in the small fete that was opened with prayers by the Attorney General.

“This one looks different from the ones am used to, but I want to say thank you. We will look forward for all of us having a great day. It will be my last Madaraka as president,” President Kenyatta said.

President Kenyatta stated that he is confident that in the last 10 year as the first in command has propelled the nation to a great transformation which he says has been enabled by his cabinet team.

“Am confident we have laid a firm foundation for those who shall come after to continue and to build a bigger brighter and more prosperous Kenya,” he said.

The Head of State thanked the electorates for giving him two terms in power since he got in power in 2013 under the Jubilee Party.

“Yangu ni kusema asante sana kwa kazi na mungu azidi kuwabariki na kubariki Kenya. (Mine is to say thank you for giving me this work and may God continue to bless you and bless Kenya),”stated President Kenyatta.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.
In this article:, , ,
Comments
Comments
Advertisement

More on Capital News

Kenya

President Kenyatta has over-performed during tenure – Matiangi

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jun 1- Interior Cabinet Secretary Fred Matiangi now says that President Uhuru Kenyatta has kept his promises to Kenyans and even over...

43 mins ago

Kenya

Ahsanteni Kwa Kazi! Uhuru thanks Kenyans ahead of Madaraka day fete

NAIROBI, Kenya June 1-The final Madaraka Day celebrations for President Uhuru Kenyatta was done in style with a small event held at statehouse ahead...

2 hours ago

Top stories

Horn of Africa gateway road to be completed in four phase

NAIROBI, Kenya June1 – The Horn of Africa gateway road set to benefit from four counties in the northern parts of Kenya will be...

2 hours ago

Kenya

Pilot who took part in KDF Airshow dies in Zimbabwe crash

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jun 1 – One of the pilots who took part in the Kenya Defence Forces (KDF)Airshow last weekend has died. According to...

3 hours ago

criime

9 suspects arrested over robbery with violence incidences in five counties

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jun 1 – Police have arrested nine suspects who were part of a ring responsible for robberies in five counties. According to...

3 hours ago

Kenya

Rural Electrification employee who used fake certificates to get job convicted

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jun 1 – An employee of the Rural Electrification and Renewable Energy Corporation has been convicted of forging her academic certificate to...

3 hours ago

Kenya

Narcotics, Wildlife Trafficker with a $1mn bounty arrested in Nairobi

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 31 – The United States Embassy has announced the arrest of one of the Narcotics and Wildlife Trafficking suspect who had...

18 hours ago

August Elections

Tabitha Karanja cleared to vie for Nakuru Senate Seat

NAKURU, Kenya, May 31 – Keroche Chief Executive, Tabitha Karanja is among the several candidates who have since been cleared to vie for Nakuru...

19 hours ago