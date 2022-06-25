EDUCATION
KUCCPS to fund 123,963 2021 KCSE candidates in universities, 5,278 to join TVETs by choice
The Ministry said the exercise will take place at Eastleigh High School at 10am on Saturday.
NAIROBI, Kenya, May 20 – Students who sat for their Kenya Certificate of Secondary Education (KCSE) examinations in 2021 but missed admission in higher...
NAIROBI, Kenya, Apr 26 – The Ministry of Education has launched the registration of candidates for the 2022 examinations and assessment set to be...
NAIROBI, Kenya, Apr 26 – All the 2021 Kenya Certificate Secondary Education (KCSE) examinations candidates who scored C+ and above are set to join...
NAIROBI, Kenya, Apr 23 – The 826,807 candidates who sat for the 2021 Kenya Certificate of Secondary Education (KCSE) can know their results by...
NAIROBI, Kenya Apr 23 – A total of 1,138 candidates scored a Mean Grade of A plain in the 2021 Kenya Certificate of Secondary...
Magata Bruce Mackenzie topped the chat with 428 marks followed by Momanyi Arshely Kerubo with 427 marks.
Nairobi, Kenya, Mar 20- Education Cabinet Secretary George Magoha has defended the integrity of the ongoing Kenya Certificate of Secondary Education (KCSE) Examination. Magoha...