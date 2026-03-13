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KUCCPS Opens Applications for Kenya Utalii College Hospitality and Tourism Courses

The application, which runs until April 1, 2026, is open to Form Four leavers who sat the 2025 KCSE examination, and those from previous years.

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NAIROBI, Kenya Mar 13 – Form Four leavers seeking to pursue lucrative tourism and hospitality courses offered at Kenya Utalii College (KUC) can now apply through the Kenya Universities and Colleges Central Placement Service (KUCCPS).

KUCCPS has opened its online application system for 13 diploma and certificate courses offered at KUC, marking a major milestone towards enhancing equitable, fair and efficient access to the world-respected hospitality and tourism training institution.

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The application, which runs until April 1, 2026, is open to Form Four leavers who sat the 2025 Kenya Certificate of Secondary Education (KCSE) examination, and those from previous years.

 Available courses include Diploma in Hospitality Management, Diploma in Culinary Arts, Diploma in Front Office Operations, Diploma in Food and Beverage Management, Diploma in Housekeeping and Laundry Management, Diploma in Travel and Tourism Management and Diploma in Tour Guiding and Administration.

Others are Certificate in Front Office Operations, Certificate in Pastry and Bakery, Certificate in Housekeeping and Laundry Operations, Certificate in Food and Beverage Service and Sales,  Certificate in Travel and Tour Operations and Certificate in Tour Guiding and Administration.

Kenya Utalii College was established 47 years ago, becoming a leading hospitality and tourism training institution.

Since then, it has trained over 60,000 graduates from around the world, who continue to serve in the Kenyan and international hospitality and tourism industry. Until last year, the college, which is operated under the Ministry of Tourism, admitted students directly.

With this development, it becomes the latest training institution operated outside the Ministry of Education to join the KUCCPS reputable placement system, following in the steps of 155 other colleges in other ministries, including KMTCs and Kenya School of Law, that originally admitted students directly but have embraced the KUCCPS system.

This follows the January landmark announcement of the collaboration between KUCCPS and KUC that is geared towards enhancing access to the lucrative and globally acclaimed hospitality and tourism training programmes.

Announcing the partnership on January 19, KUCCPS Chief Executive Officer Dr. Agnes Mercy Wahome and Kenya Utalii College Principal, Mr. Mark Rachuonyo Ogendi, described the initiative as a game changer.

Dr. Wahome noted that the KUCCPS placement system ensures fairness and merit in access to higher education and training opportunities while enabling institutions to attract students from all parts of Kenya. “There is equity in the process, ensuring that institutions achieve the face of Kenya,” she added.

Applications should be submitted online on the KUCCPS Student’s Portal, accessible through the KUCCPS website www.kuccps.ac.ke. Applicants who may require assistance are encouraged to visit KUCCPS offices at ACK Garden House on 1st Ngong Avenue, Community Area, Nairobi or seek support at Kenya Utalii College or any of the 58 Huduma Centres located across the country.

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