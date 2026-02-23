Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Top stories

How to Apply for KSL Diploma in Law as KUCCPS Opens May 2026 Intake

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya Feb 23 – The Kenya Universities and Colleges Central Placement Service (KUCCPS) has officially opened applications for the Diploma in Law (Paralegal Studies) at the Kenya School of Law, with prospective students urged to apply via the KUCCPS portal before the March 9, 2026 deadline.

The programme for the May 2026 intake targets candidates who wish to enter the legal profession through structured paralegal training, equipping them with practical skills to support lawyers, courts, law firms, and corporate legal departments.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

To qualify, applicants must have attained at least a C (Plain) in the Kenya Certificate of Secondary Education (KCSE), with a C+ (Plus) in English or Kiswahili  a benchmark aimed at ensuring competency in legal language and communication.

The Diploma will be offered at both the Karen Campus and the Town Campus in Nairobi, with flexible modes of study including day classes (in person) and evening classes (virtual), allowing students to balance learning with other commitments.

Paralegal studies in Kenya have grown in prominence over the past decade, driven by increased demand for legal services, rising public awareness of legal rights, and a stretched judiciary.

Paralegals, often referred to as legal assistants, help with case preparation, client interviews, drafting legal documents, and community legal education. In many underserved areas, paralegals provide vital access to justice where lawyers are few.

According to practitioners, paralegals are critical in facilitating legal aid, especially in matters of land disputes, family law, tenancy issues, and human rights cases.

Despite not being fully regulated as advocates by the Law Society of Kenya, certified paralegals enjoy recognition in many civil society organisations, legal aid clinics and government agencies, where their services are increasingly sought after.

Applications are open from February 23 until March 9, 2026. Students are required to log in and apply through the KUCCPS online portal at students.kuccps.ac.ke. Minimum entry requirements and programme details can be viewed at the placement portal.

Prospective applicants with questions can reach KUCCPS via email at info@kuccps.ac.ke or follow their official social media channels on Facebook (@The.Placement.Service), X (@KUCCPS_Official), and LinkedIn (@KUCCPSChannel).

In this article:, , ,
Comments
Comments

More on Capital News

Top stories

KeNHA Closes Migori Footbridge Indefinitely After Flood Damage

According to KeNHA, the rising waters washed away the gabion protection on the upstream side of the bridge, leaving the footbridge cut off and...

2 hours ago

Top stories

Nairobi Court Charges four Kaluworks Staff in Sh31mn Internal Fraud Case

According to investigators, the alleged offences were committed on diverse dates between January 2024 and September 2025 within Makadara, Nairobi County.

3 hours ago

Kenya

Justice Bahati Mwamuye Transferred to Kiambu, Pending Cases Reassigned

NAIROBI, Kenya, Feb 23 – Justice Bahati Mwamuye of the High Court’s Constitutional and Human Rights Division has been transferred to Kiambu, ending his...

3 hours ago

Kenya

Matiang’i Crowned Gusii Spokesperson in Nyamira Ceremony

The event brought together leaders and supporters from across the region, marking a key milestone in Matiang’i’s political journey.

4 hours ago

Kenya

High Court Extends Orders Halting Nairobi Hospital AGM

The hospital had opposed the extension, arguing that the AGM, originally scheduled for February 6, did not take place and therefore there were no...

5 hours ago

Top stories

Sifuna, Babu Condole with Vincent Ayomo’s Family Following Police Shooting

According to Sifuna, Ayomo was shot hours after an opposition rally in Kitengela had been violently dispersed by police officers.

5 hours ago

Kenya

Over 600 Kenyans Stranded in Cambodia Petition High Court for Urgent Repatriation

They allege they were recruited in Kenya by individuals posing as legitimate employment agents for jobs in Vietnam, Thailand, and Cambodia.

5 hours ago

Kenya

Kasarani MP Karauri Joins Nairobi Governor Race for 2027 Elections

Karauri sought the support of his constituents as he transitions from constituency politics to vying for the city’s top leadership position.

7 hours ago