How to Apply for KSL Diploma in Law as KUCCPS Opens May 2026 Intake

NAIROBI, Kenya Feb 23 – The Kenya Universities and Colleges Central Placement Service (KUCCPS) has officially opened applications for the Diploma in Law (Paralegal Studies) at the Kenya School of Law, with prospective students urged to apply via the KUCCPS portal before the March 9, 2026 deadline.

The programme for the May 2026 intake targets candidates who wish to enter the legal profession through structured paralegal training, equipping them with practical skills to support lawyers, courts, law firms, and corporate legal departments.

To qualify, applicants must have attained at least a C (Plain) in the Kenya Certificate of Secondary Education (KCSE), with a C+ (Plus) in English or Kiswahili a benchmark aimed at ensuring competency in legal language and communication.

The Diploma will be offered at both the Karen Campus and the Town Campus in Nairobi, with flexible modes of study including day classes (in person) and evening classes (virtual), allowing students to balance learning with other commitments.

Paralegal studies in Kenya have grown in prominence over the past decade, driven by increased demand for legal services, rising public awareness of legal rights, and a stretched judiciary.

Paralegals, often referred to as legal assistants, help with case preparation, client interviews, drafting legal documents, and community legal education. In many underserved areas, paralegals provide vital access to justice where lawyers are few.

According to practitioners, paralegals are critical in facilitating legal aid, especially in matters of land disputes, family law, tenancy issues, and human rights cases.

Despite not being fully regulated as advocates by the Law Society of Kenya, certified paralegals enjoy recognition in many civil society organisations, legal aid clinics and government agencies, where their services are increasingly sought after.

Applications are open from February 23 until March 9, 2026. Students are required to log in and apply through the KUCCPS online portal at students.kuccps.ac.ke. Minimum entry requirements and programme details can be viewed at the placement portal.

Prospective applicants with questions can reach KUCCPS via email at info@kuccps.ac.ke or follow their official social media channels on Facebook (@The.Placement.Service), X (@KUCCPS_Official), and LinkedIn (@KUCCPSChannel).