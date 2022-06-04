Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

top
Linturi who is seeking the seat on a UDA ticket was cleared alongside his running mate Linda Gakii/Handout

AUGUST 9 COUNTDOWN

IEBC clears Senator Linturi’s Meru gubernatorial bid

The County Returning Officer cleared the two a day after the court dismissed a case challenging Linturi’s suitability.

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jun 4 — Meru Senator Mithika Linturi has been cleared by the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission to contest in the county’s gubernatorial elections slated for August 9.

Linturi who is seeking the seat on a UDA ticket was cleared alongside his running mate Linda Gakii.

The County Returning Officer cleared the two a day after the court dismissed a case challenging Linturi’s suitability.

The High Court sitting in Meru yesterday dismissed a suit challenging Linturi’s credentials saying the matter being a pre-election dispute falls within the jurisdiction of the electoral commission under Article 88(4)(e) of the Constitution.

Justice Edward Murithi dismissed a similar suit against Meru Woman Representative Kawira Mwangaza.

Linturi will be seeking to dislodge Governor Kiraitu Murungi of the Devolution Empowerment Party on a UDA ticket, while Mwangaza will contest as an independent candidate.

In this article:, ,
Comments
Comments
Advertisement

More on Capital News

EAC

EAC Field Training Exercise begins in Uganda

The National Police Service said in a statement that the objective of the joint exercises is enhancing EAC Member States' Armed Forces capabilities in...

8 mins ago

County News

Linturi survives attempt to lock him out of Meru gubernatorial race

Justice Edward Murithi dismissed a similar suit against Meru Woman Representative Kawira Mwangaza.

58 mins ago

AUGUST 9 COUNTDOWN

Igathe to present papers to IEBC as City Hall race shapes up

He will be facing Nairobi Senator Johnson Sakaja who will be seeking to capture the seat on a United Democratic Alliance party ticket.

1 hour ago

AUGUST 9 COUNTDOWN

Ruto set for grand city tour after presenting papers to Chebukati

Ruto, who will be accompanied by his running mate Rigathi Gachagua (Mathira, MP) and a host of high-ranking UDA party officials, was appointed to...

1 hour ago

AUGUST 9 COUNTDOWN

Security agencies are ready for the August 9 polls: Matiangi

Matiangi said security teams are finalizing strategies in line with standard operating procedures and will soon begin mock deployments to polling stations in preparation...

18 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Govt to impose curfew in Kerio Valley, forces to occupy the North Rift

"We are moving to occupy that place for now and for the foreseeable future and to carry out a very stiff operation in that...

19 hours ago

AUGUST 9 COUNTDOWN

We’re better placed to determine poll disputes expeditiously: Koome

Koome singled out the decentralization of the Political Parties Disputes Tribunal (PPDT) and the capping of election appeals among positive reforms.

19 hours ago

AUGUST 9 COUNTDOWN

Koome cautions IEBC against repeating 2017 mistakes

Koome pointed out that in its ruling on the first presidential election petition of 2017, the Supreme Court was clear that IEBC erred in...

19 hours ago