IEBC clears Senator Linturi’s Meru gubernatorial bid

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jun 4 — Meru Senator Mithika Linturi has been cleared by the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission to contest in the county’s gubernatorial elections slated for August 9.

Linturi who is seeking the seat on a UDA ticket was cleared alongside his running mate Linda Gakii.

The County Returning Officer cleared the two a day after the court dismissed a case challenging Linturi’s suitability.

The High Court sitting in Meru yesterday dismissed a suit challenging Linturi’s credentials saying the matter being a pre-election dispute falls within the jurisdiction of the electoral commission under Article 88(4)(e) of the Constitution.

Justice Edward Murithi dismissed a similar suit against Meru Woman Representative Kawira Mwangaza.

Linturi will be seeking to dislodge Governor Kiraitu Murungi of the Devolution Empowerment Party on a UDA ticket, while Mwangaza will contest as an independent candidate.