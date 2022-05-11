Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

top
Sri Lankan police have been ordered to go on the offensive and use live ammunition to stop rioting, a top official told AFP

World

Sri Lanka orders ‘offensive’ to contain riots

Published

Colombo,  May 11 – Sri Lankan police have been ordered to go on the offensive and use live ammunition to prevent “anarchy”, a top official told AFP Wednesday after another night of sporadic arson attacks.

Police say eight people have died since Monday, when frustration at a dire economic crisis erupted into violence between backers and opponents of President Gotabaya Rajapaksa, injuring over 200.

Even with a curfew and thousands of security forces told to “shoot on sight” to prevent further unrest, a luxury hotel said to belong to a Rajapaksa relative was set ablaze Tuesday evening.

“It is no longer spontaneous anger, but organised violence,” the senior security official said on condition of anonymity.

“If the situation is not brought under control, there could be total anarchy.”

He said the 85,000-strong police “have been asked to adopt an offensive stance”, and have been ordered to use live ammunition against troublemakers.

As well as the hotel fire, on Tuesday evening police said they shot into the air at two locations to disperse mobs trying to torch vehicles.

They also stepped up security for several judges, saying they were targeted too.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

– Gota go –

On Wednesday, protestors defied the curfew and remained camped out in front of the president’s office.

Police say eight people have died since Monday, when frustration at a dire economic crisis erupted into violence © AFP / ISHARA S. KODIKARA

“We want the whole Rajapaksa clan out because they are so, so corrupt. They have been eating into Sri Lanka like a caterpillar eating into some fruit or leaf,” activist Kaushalya Fernando told AFP.

In a tweet, Rajapaksa on Wednesday called for “all Sri Lankans to join hands as one, to overcome the economic, social & political challenges”.

But the main opposition SJB party reiterated they will not be a part of any government with Rajapaksa still president, even after his brother Mahinda’s resignation as prime minister on Monday.

Rajapaksa’s government in 2020 restored the president’s constitutional right to appoint and fire ministers as well as judges.

“In the guise of angry mobs, violence is being incited so military rule can be established,” SJB head Sajith Premadasa tweeted.

“Rule of law should be maintained through the constitution not with GUNS. It is time to empower citizens not disempower them.”

– Turning point –

Sri Lankans have been suffering shortages of essential goods, fuel and medicines for months in the island’s worst downturn since independence in 1948.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

But the crisis moved into a darker phase on Monday when government supporters with sticks and clubs attacked demonstrators who had been protesting peacefully for weeks demanding the president’s resignation.

Even with a curfew and thousands of security forces told to “shoot on sight” to prevent further unrest, protests still took place © AFP / ISHARA S. KODIKARA

Mobs then retaliated across the country late into the night, torching dozens of homes of ruling-party politicians.

Mahinda Rajapaksa had to be rescued in a pre-dawn military operation on Tuesday and taken to a naval dockyard for safety after protesters tried to storm his official residence.

One ruling-party politician gunned down two people on Monday night after his car was surrounded. Another shot dead a 27-year-old man and them himself, police said.

Echoing the UN rights chief and the European Union, the United States on Tuesday said it was concerned both with the violence and the deployment of the military.

“We stress that peaceful protesters should never be subjected to violence or intimidation, whether that’s on the part of the military force or civilian units,” State Department spokesman Ned Price told reporters.

India, meanwhile, was forced to deny social media rumours — some using old images of Mahinda boarding a helicopter — that it was helping family members to flee.

“The High Commission would like to categorically deny speculative reports in sections of media and social media about India sending her troops to Sri Lanka,” it said.

Sri Lankans have been suffering shortages of essential goods, fuel and medicines for months in the island’s worst downturn since independence © AFP / ISHARA S. KODIKARA

With vital tourism torpedoed by the pandemic, Sri Lanka last month defaulted on its foreign debts of $51 billion, some of it stemming from Rajapaksa vanity projects built with Chinese loans.

The International Monetary Fund this week began a “virtual mission” of staff-level talks on a possible bailout.

IMF mission chief Masahiro Nozaki said the lender aimed to be “fully prepared for policy discussions once a new government has been formed.”

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

In this article:, , ,
Advertisement

More on Capital News

World

Cash-strapped Sri Lanka to sell ‘golden’ visas

Colombo  Apr 26 – Cash-strapped Sri Lanka announced Tuesday it would sell long-term visas to attract desperately needed foreign currency after the island nation...

April 26, 2022

World

India sends 11,000MT tonnes rice to Colombo in New Year festivities

India has dispatched 11,000 MT of rice to Colombo to facilitate New celebrations in the Sri Lanka. According to the Indian embassy in Sri...

April 14, 2022

World

Crisis-hit Sri Lanka defaults on foreign debt

Colombo (AFP), Apr 12 – Sri Lanka announced a default on its $51 billion foreign debt Tuesday as the island nation grapples with its...

April 12, 2022

World

Sri Lanka president loses parliament majority as protests mount

Colombo (AFP), Apr 5 – Sri Lanka’s president lost his parliamentary majority Tuesday as former allies urged his resignation following days of street protests...

April 5, 2022

World

Sri Lanka opposition rejects unity offer, demands president resign

Colombo (AFP), Apr 4 – Sri Lanka’s opposition on Monday dismissed President Gotabaya Rajapaksa’s invitation to join a unity government as “nonsensical” and instead...

April 5, 2022

World

Crisis-hit Sri Lanka declares 36-hour nationwide lockdown

Colombo (AFP), Apr 2 – Sri Lanka declared a 36-hour nationwide curfew Saturday and deployed troops backed with sweeping new powers under a state...

April 2, 2022

World

Sri Lanka gets urgent $500m Indian loan to pay for oil

Colombo (AFP), Feb 2 – Sri Lanka was handed temporary relief from energy shortages and rolling blackouts on Wednesday with a $500 million loan...

February 2, 2022