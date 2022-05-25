Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

top
Wickremesinghe, 73, was sworn in as finance minister after two weeks of wrangling

World

Crisis-hit Sri Lanka appoints PM to helm finance ministry

Published

Colombo, May 25 – Sri Lanka’s Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe was on Wednesday given the additional responsibility of running the finance ministry as the island nation grapples with its worst-ever economic crisis.

The South Asian island nation has suffered months of dire shortages and anti-government protests, with importers unable to finance vital food, fuel and medicines.

Wickremesinghe, 73, was sworn in as finance minister after two weeks of wrangling among coalition partners for the crucial position ahead of bailout talks with the International Monetary Fund.

His appointment was delayed by a dispute between Wickremesinghe and the Sri Lanka Podujana Peramuna (SLPP) party of President Gotabaya Rajapaksa over who would take the post.

“The president’s party had wanted the finance portfolio, but the PM insisted he wanted it if he is to lead the country out of the economic chaos,” a top politician involved in the negotiations told AFP, on condition of anonymity.

Wickremesinghe is expected to soon unveil a revised budget promising relief for poorer Sri Lankans suffering through record inflation and spiralling food prices.

Staff-level talks with the IMF concluded on Tuesday, but it is expected to take six more months for the Washington-based lender to agree on a bailout package, central bank officials said.

Sri Lanka has already defaulted on its $51 billion foreign debt and appointed international consultants on Tuesday to help restructure its international sovereign bonds and other bilateral loans.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

The government has effectively ended subsidies on fuel by raising prices to a record high on Tuesday, and Wickremesinghe’s administration is expected to hike electricity and water tariffs to raise much-needed revenue.

Petrol and diesel both remain in short supply and motorists are forced to queue, sometimes for days, to fill up.

-Fresh loan-

The government this week announced it was seeking a fresh $500 million loan from India to purchase fuel, in addition to two credit lines worth $700 million already provided by New Delhi.

The census office reported Monday that the country’s overall inflation last month was a staggering 33.8 percent year on year, with food inflation at an even higher 45.1 percent.

Sri Lanka’s foreign reserves shrank dramatically from 2020 as the coronavirus pandemic hit tourism and remittances from Sri Lankans abroad.

The pandemic compounded liquidity problems triggered by huge tax cuts introduced in 2019 soon after President Rajapaksa took office.

Protesters have demanded the president quit over government mismanagement of the crisis.

His elder brother,  stepped down as prime minister two weeks ago, clearing the way for Wickremesinghe’s appointment.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

In this article:, , , , ,
Comments
Comments
Advertisement

More on Capital News

World

Crisis-hit Sri Lanka expands cabinet, but no finance minister

Colombo, May 20 – Cash-strapped Sri Lanka appointed nine more ministers Friday to an “all-party government” tasked with trying to steer the country out...

5 days ago

World

Sri Lankan police arrests ruling party MPs over mob violence

Colombo,  May 18 – Sri Lankan police arrested two ruling party lawmakers for allegedly instigating mob violence that plunged the country into days of...

1 week ago

World

Sri Lanka’s embattled president escapes censure motion

Colombo, May 17 – Sri Lanka’s beleaguered president side-stepped a censure motion on Tuesday after his fractured coalition rallied to delay a resolution blaming...

May 17, 2022

World

Sri Lanka’s new PM wins support for ‘economic war cabinet’

Colombo (AFP), May 16 – Sri Lanka’s new prime minister won crucial support from two main opposition parties on Monday, easing the pressure on...

May 16, 2022

World

Sri Lanka president set to name new PM

Colombo (AFP), May 12 – Beleaguered President Gotabaya Rajapaksa was set to name a new prime minister Thursday to try to steer Sri Lanka...

May 12, 2022

World

Sri Lanka’s economy on brink of collapse as troops quell unrest

Colombo (AFP), May 11 – Sri Lanka’s economy will “collapse” unless a new government is urgently appointed, the central bank chief warned Wednesday, as...

May 12, 2022

World

Shoot-on-sight orders in Sri Lanka after deadly violence

Colombo (AFP), May 10 – Sri Lankan authorities issued shoot-on-sight orders on Tuesday to quell unrest that has seen buildings and vehicles set ablaze...

May 10, 2022

World

Cash-strapped Sri Lanka to sell ‘golden’ visas

Colombo  Apr 26 – Cash-strapped Sri Lanka announced Tuesday it would sell long-term visas to attract desperately needed foreign currency after the island nation...

April 26, 2022