Police probe death of woman, son mauled by hybrid dogs in Siaya

SIAYA, Kenya, May 2 -Police in Siaya County have launched investigations into the death of a 28-year-old woman and her son who were mauled by two-hybrid dogs in Siranga village, Ugenya on Monday.

The woman is said to have been passing beside the road together with her one-year-old son when the rogue dogs attacked and bit them severally.

According to the Deputy Sub-County Police Commander for Ugenya James Ngao, a neighbor rears the hybrid dogs which were reported to have gone astray last night.

The police boss told the press that it was until Monday morning at around 6 am that they got the information that the dogs had attacked the woman together with her son.

“According to the owner, two dogs were not accounted for last night and he slept knowing that they will return today morning,” he said.

Ngao stated that he sent his officers who rushed to the scene and by the time they arrived, the woman and the child were already dead and had dog bites all over their bodies.

“He reported that members of the public who had rushed to the cries of the woman and her son managed to kill the dogs,” he said.

He also stated that the bodies of the woman and her son were removed to the Ukwala sub-county hospital mortuary to await postmortem examinations.

Ngao says the owner of the dogs will assist in the investigations and might be charged with negligence if found culpable.