Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

top
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un (L) carried the coffin at the state funeral for a top military officer

World

Kim Jong Un carries coffin at N. Korean military officer’s funeral

Published

Seoul, May 23 – A maskless Kim Jong Un was one of the pallbearers at the state funeral for a top military officer, North Korean state media reported Monday, days after Pyongyang claimed its Covid-19 outbreak was now under control.

Kim on Sunday attended the funeral of Hyon Chol Hae, a Korean People’s Army marshal and reportedly Kim’s mentor, preparing him for leadership before his father and predecessor Kim Jong Il died in 2011.

The official Korean Central News Agency released photos of Kim, not wearing a face mask, hoisting up Hyon’s casket along with other regime officials, who were masked.

The North Korean leader has put himself front and centre of his country’s Covid response, blaming lazy state officials for worsening the Omicron variant-fuelled outbreak.

Over the weekend, KCNA said the epidemic was now “being stably controlled”, and reported the death toll “sharply decreased day by day”.

Experts question the official claim and tally, given that the impoverished country has one of the world’s worst healthcare systems and no Covid-19 drugs or mass testing ability.

It has not vaccinated any of its roughly 25 million people, having rejected jabs offered by the World Health Organization.

North Korea announced its first coronavirus case on May 12, despite a two-year blockade maintained since the start of the pandemic.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

Pyongyang reported 167,650 “fever” cases on Monday via KCNA, a notable drop from the peak of around 390,000 reported about a week before.

It reported one more death and claimed the fatality rate for the “fever” was 0.002 percent.

State media reports do not specify how many of the cases and deaths have tested positive for the coronavirus.

Pyongyang has so far not responded to an offer of help from Seoul, according to South Korea’s unification ministry.

During his visit to Seoul at the weekend, US President Joe Biden said Washington had also offered Covid-19 vaccines to Pyongyang but “got no response”.

Despite the virus outbreak, new satellite imagery has indicated North Korea has resumed construction at a long-dormant nuclear reactor.

The United States and South Korea have both warned that Kim is poised to conduct another nuclear test, which would be the country’s seventh.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.
In this article:, , , ,
Comments
Comments
Advertisement

More on Capital News

World

Biden arrives in Japan with no response on outreach to North Korea

Tokyo (AFP), May 22 – President Joe Biden arrived Sunday in Japan for the second leg of an Asia trip underlining US commitment to...

15 hours ago

World

N. Korea’s Kim slams officials over pandemic response, deploys army

Seoul (AFP), May 16 – North Korea’s Kim Jong Un criticised “irresponsible” officials over the country’s pandemic response and ordered the army to help...

7 days ago

World

Kim says outbreak causing ‘great upheaval’ in North Korea

Seoul (AFP), May 13 – Leader Kim Jong Un says a Covid outbreak is causing ‘great upheaval’ in North Korea, which announced 21 new...

May 14, 2022

World

North Korea fires missiles after Covid cases prompt Kim to order lockdown

Seoul (AFP), May 12 – North Korea confirmed its first-ever Covid-19 cases Thursday and declared a “serious emergency”, with leader Kim Jong Un appearing...

May 12, 2022

World

South Korea’s Yoon calls on North to trade nukes for aid

Seoul (AFP), May 9 – South Korea’s new leader Yoon Suk-yeol on Tuesday called on the North to give up its nuclear weapons in...

May 10, 2022

World

North Korea celebrates founding leader’s birthday

Seoul (AFP), Apr 15 – North Korea celebrated the birthday of its founding leader on Friday, state media reported, but mystery surrounded when a...

April 15, 2022

World

North Korea has ‘likely more in store’ after missile test: US

Seoul (AFP), Mar 24 – North Korea likely has “more in store” after successfully test-firing its largest-ever intercontinental ballistic missile this week, a top...

March 25, 2022

World

The also-rans: South Korea’s long-shot presidential candidates

Seoul , Mar 7 – From a wealthy businessman who wants to unify the Korean peninsula to a heavily indebted ex-autoworker offering socialism to...

March 7, 2022