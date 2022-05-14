Fuel prices up by Sh5.50 in new EPRA review

NAIROBI, Kenya My 14-Kenyans will have to dig deeper into their pockets to purchase fuel after a Sh5.50 price increase announced by the Energy and Petroleum Regulatory Authority (EPRA) review.
In Nairobi, a litre of petrol will retail at Sh150.12; diesel Sh131.0 and kerosene Sh118.94.
The Energy and Petroleum Regulatory Authority (EPRA) said in a statement that the prices increased because the average landed cost of the fuel also went up.
According to the regulator, the average landed cost of imported Super Petrol increased by 1.46 per cent from USD 814.85 per cubic metre in March 2022 to USD826.77per cubic metre in April 2022 ; Diesel increased by 6.49 per cent from USD 844.57 per cubic metre to USD 899.36 per cubic metre while Kerosene increased by 31.13 per cent from USD 692.95 per cubic metre to USD908.66 per cubic metre.
“The Government will utilise the Petroleum Development Levy (PDL) to cushion consumers from the otherwise high prices,” said EPRA.
The prices are inclusive of the 8 per cent Value Added Tax (VAT) in line with the provisions of the Finance Act 2018, the Tax Laws (Amendment) Act 2020 and the revised rates for excise duty adjusted for inflation as per Legal Notice No. 194 of 2020.
In Kisumu, a litre of petrol will go for Sh150.53; diesel Sh131.70 and kerosene Sh119.66.
In Mombasa, a litre of petrol will be sold at Sh147.86; diesel Sh128.76and kerosene Sh116.69.