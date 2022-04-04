Connect with us

Wanjigi said that President Uhuru Kenyatta, William Ruto and Raila Odinga were responsible for the prevailing economic crisis facing the country. /FILE

Kenya

Kenya is broke and requires urgent interventions – Wanjigi

Published

KIRINYAGA, Kenya, Apr 4 – Businessman Jimi Wanjigi now claims that the country is broke and requires urgent intervention to cushion Kenyans from the crisis it has been plunged into, by the outgoing leadership.

The presidential hopeful told the African Independent Pentecostal Church of Africa (AIPCA) congregation in Kutus town, Kirinyaga County, that President Uhuru Kenyatta, William Ruto and Raila Odinga were responsible for the prevailing economic crisis facing the country.

“Let us not beat about the bush and call a spade a spade. Kenya is broke and in a serious financial crisis, hence, the acute fuel shortage being witnessed across the country and these three leaders whose time is up must be held accountable,” he said.

Wanjigi wondered why the three who have been in political leadership for 40 and 30 years respectively, should not leave the stage and let a new dispensation (Ituika) take over the mantle.

Accompanied by party aspirants Peter Kathanga (senator) Peter Gitau ( Governor) Rose  Wamuguc (Woman Representative ),Bonny  Gachagua (  for Mwea MP), Wanjigi claimed that President Kenyatta was trying to extend his tenure  through the back door, a move Kenyans  have rejected in totality .

“Wewe  maliza hio miezi imebaki , funga  virago na uende  Nyumbani, sasa ndio  wengine wale wako na  kipawa  cha uongozi wachukue (Mr president finish your remaining months pack-off and allow those with talented leadership take over the affairs of this nation,”), he said, amid cheers from the congregants.

During the occasion where the aspirant also presented a vehicle to the Diocesan Bishop, Peter Mwangi, he promised in November last year, Wanjigi said the country was ready for a new dispensation composed of new blood.

He alleged that when former President Mwai Kibaki took over after Daniel Moi, Kenyans who could not put food on the table were only 38,000, but today this number stands at 58,000 and continues to rise by the day.

Wanjigi at the same time condemned the culture of political intolerance and castigated those who instigated youths to stone a chopper ODM leader Raila Odinga was aboard in Uasin Gishu last Friday.

He wondered why no one from the ODM side of the political divide condemned his attack by youths at Kasarani Stadium, where he was roughed up and unceremoniously ejected from the party’s NDC.

“I am appealing to our youths not to allow themselves   to be hired   as goons by politicians who only use and damp them. I   promise a good living and working environment would be realized, once I take over the presidency come August 9,” he said.

Kathanga on the other hand told the gathering he was capable and ready to take over the county’s Senatorial seat come August 9th and start playing his oversight role with due diligence as provided in the Constitution.

