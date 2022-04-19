Fuel supply restored in all parts of the country – CS Juma

Nairobi, Kenya, April 19- Energy Cabinet secretary Monica Juma says fuel supply has been restored in all parts of the country following weeks of fuel shortages in the country widely blamed on hoarding by unscrupulous Oil Marketing Companies (OMCs).

The situation led to heavy traffic and long queues in petrol stations in parts of the country as motorists scrambled for the product.

Five days ago, the government assured Kenyans that it had rolled out plans to restore normalcy in petroleum supply within 72 hours including providing security to facilitate movement of oil tankers.

“By yesterday 18th April 2022, the Ministry can confirm that majority of petroleum retail stations across the country were carrying out business as normal. The long queues witnessed in the past 2 weeks were gone, and normalcy in petroleum supplies was restored,” Juma said.

The Energy CS stated that during this period a total of 10,614,000 litres of super petrol and 13,329,000 litres of diesel were loaded and distributed across the country.

Juma lauded government agencies and Oil Marketing Companies (OMCs) in ensuring that petroleum products loadings and deliveries continued throughout the Easter Weekend.

She stated that as of April 18, the total petroleum stock held by Kenya Pipeline Company Limited (KPC)included 52,900,000 litres of Super Petrol and 82,177,000 Litres of Diesel.

“Further to the above stock, KPC commenced the discharge of 120 million litres of Super Petrol after which another 212 million litres of diesel will be discharged,” she said.

She reaffirmed that there is adequate availability of the petroleum products at the points of use.

In regard to action on non-compliant OMCs and retail station operators, Juma said that the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) has commenced investigations on companies that were reported not to maintain minimum operational stocks or to hoard petroleum in the past 2 weeks.

“On 17th April 2022, EPRA acting on intelligence reports found 4 retail stations offering petroleum for sale above the recommended price. The stations were located at Migori, Kehancha, Awendo and Isebania respectively,” She stated.

The Energy CS warned that stern action will be taken against the operators found culpable.

She urged consumers to report any price non-complaint retail stations to the Energy and Petroleum Regulatory Authority (EPRA) for action.

“Petroleum wholesalers and retailers are also encouraged to report to EPRA those OMCs offering petroleum for sale at exorbitant prices at the wholesale level,” Juma said.

Juma said that the process of re-allocation of import capacities amongst OMCs is ongoing and will be completed by April 21.

She reiterated that the government will continue working with all stakeholders in the petroleum sector to sustain the current efforts aimed at ensuring uninterrupted petroleum supply to the country.