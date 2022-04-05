Fuel Prices in Tala, Kagundo shoot up as shortage crisis worsens

MACHAKOS, Kenya, Apr 5 – Fuel prices at Tala and Kangundo towns in Machakos County have shot up as the crisis continues to affect Kenyans.

In the few petrol stations where this scarce commodity is being sold, Super Petrol is retailing at Sh149. 9 per litre up from Sh134.6.

The petrol stations removed the displays that showed the prices by the Energy and Petroleum Regulatory Authority (EPRA) and instead revealed the hiked price at the pump.

The increase comes even as Public Service Vehicle (PSV) operators ground some of their vehicles with a looming transport crisis expected.

Matatu Owners Association (MOA) chairman Simon Kimutai on Tuesday said that at least 50 percent of their vehicles have been grounded due to a shortage of the precious commodity.

Kimutai explained that even those operating had to queue overnight so as to secure fuel to facilitate daytime operations, with most petrol stations resorting to rationing the quantity of fuel being sold per vehicle.

“If you look at our roads there are few public service vehicles operating and this situation has paralyzed our operations,” Kimutai stated.

Operators at Iten in Elgeyo Marakwet called on the government to address the fuel crisis saying if not addressed they may be thrown out of business.

Samwel Kiptoo, a driver plying the Iten Eldoret route said he was forced to spend a night in Eldoret queuing for fuel which he carried with a jerrican back to Iten.

He said they were buying the fuel at Sh200 per litre of petrol which left them with no option but to increase fare from Iten to Eldoret from Sh100 to Sh150.

“With the current fares, very few people can afford thus few will be travelling which will affect our business,” he said.