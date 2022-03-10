x
Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

top
His first political itinerary was hosting a group of leaders led by Wajir senate aspirant Abbas Sheikh who are running for various seats. /COURTESY

Kenya

Ruto jets back into the country, receives aspirants from Wajir

IRENE MWANGI

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya Mar 10 – Deputy President William Ruto has jetted back into the country after his 12-day tour in United States of America (USA) and United Kingdom.

His first political itinerary was hosting a group of leaders led by Wajir Senate aspirant Abbas Sheikh who are running for various seats on a United Democratic Alliance (UDA) ticket.

Ruto hosted the leaders at his offices in Karen days after Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) leader Raila Odinga toured Wajir County in a bid to popularize the Azimio la Umoja Movement.

On his twitter handle, Ruto stated that his bid will not leave anyone behind in the August 9 polls.

“We are committed to leaving no Kenyan behind. Our economic agenda is for all Kenyans especially small business owners, farmers and young people,” said Ruto.

Ruto left the country on February 27 for a 12-day tour of the United States and the United Kingdom where he met Kenyans living in the Diaspora.

In his USA tour, Ruto stated that plans are underway to rig the August polls, gave details on the frosty relationship between him and President Uhuru Kenyatta as well as the impediments of delivery of the Big Four agenda.

Ruto singled out blackmail, threats and intimidation as some of the biggest obstacles to democratic elections as Kenya braces for the August 9 general elections.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

In this article:, , , ,
Advertisement

More on Capital News

World

McDonald’s, Coca-Cola join US firms halting Russia operations

New York (AFP), Mar 8 – McDonald’s, Coca-Cola and Starbucks on Tuesday bowed to public pressure and suspended their operations in Russia, joining the...

2 days ago

World

US, UK halt Russian oil imports over Ukraine invasion

Washington (AFP), Mar 8 – The United States and Britain announced Tuesday they were cutting off Russian energy imports while multinationals Shell and BP...

2 days ago

Top stories

Sonko tells off US in travel ban fiasco, says Biden administration should focus on Russia

NAIROBI, Kenya Mar 8 – Former Nairobi Governor Mike Sonko has told off the US for slapping him with a travel ban over alleged...

2 days ago

World

Georgia, a bleak new home for Russian exiles

Tbilisi, Mar 8 – Sitting at a windswept terrace of a tiny bar in Georgia’s capital Tbilisi, Russian exile Roman Mikhailov said he had...

2 days ago

AUGUST 9 COUNTDOWN

Ruto commits to accept poll results, seeks assurance on peaceful transfer of power

DP William Ruto sought a commitment on the peaceful transfer of the power in August 2022.

3 days ago

World

Army of cyber hackers rise up to back Ukraine

Paris (AFP), Mar 3 – An army of volunteer hackers is rising up in cyberspace to defend Ukraine, though internet specialists are calling on...

March 3, 2022

Ukraine Crisis

Fleeing Ukrainians reach Moldova to escape Russian bombs

Palanca (Moldova) (AFP), Mar 2 – After spending several days in a basement in fear of Russian bombs in southern Ukraine, 15-year-old Arsen and...

March 2, 2022

World

UK warns Putin of indefinite sanctions, war crimes

London, Mar 1 – The UK government warned Tuesday that Russian President Vladimir Putin and his commanders in Ukraine could face prosecution for war...

March 1, 2022