Ruto jets back into the country, receives aspirants from Wajir

NAIROBI, Kenya Mar 10 – Deputy President William Ruto has jetted back into the country after his 12-day tour in United States of America (USA) and United Kingdom.

His first political itinerary was hosting a group of leaders led by Wajir Senate aspirant Abbas Sheikh who are running for various seats on a United Democratic Alliance (UDA) ticket.

Ruto hosted the leaders at his offices in Karen days after Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) leader Raila Odinga toured Wajir County in a bid to popularize the Azimio la Umoja Movement.

On his twitter handle, Ruto stated that his bid will not leave anyone behind in the August 9 polls.

“We are committed to leaving no Kenyan behind. Our economic agenda is for all Kenyans especially small business owners, farmers and young people,” said Ruto.

Ruto left the country on February 27 for a 12-day tour of the United States and the United Kingdom where he met Kenyans living in the Diaspora.

In his USA tour, Ruto stated that plans are underway to rig the August polls, gave details on the frosty relationship between him and President Uhuru Kenyatta as well as the impediments of delivery of the Big Four agenda.

Ruto singled out blackmail, threats and intimidation as some of the biggest obstacles to democratic elections as Kenya braces for the August 9 general elections.