Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

top
Magoha said that all learners who did their KCPE in 2021 will be placed in National, Extra- County, County, and Sub- County schools. /FILE

Kenya

Magoha assures of integrity in the Form 1 selection process

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, March 30 – Education Cabinet Secretary George Magoha has assured candidates who sat this year’s Kenya Certificate of Primary Education (KCPE) examinations of integrity in the Form One placement when the process begins in two weeks’ time.

Speaking on Wednesday, Magoha said that all learners who did their KCPE in 2021 will be placed in National, Extra- County, County, and Sub- County schools.

Magoha also announced that the selection criteria will be based on affirmative action considering geographical distribution countrywide such that all top students from across the country will be put together before they are placed in national schools.

“I’ll take the map from Kenya and say I want X numbers from Kwale so we will get the best from Kwale take to Alliance and the best from Kwale to go to Kenya High. This will be done across the country. We shall take students even from Wajir and Mandera,” he stated.

Further, the CS said all the 1.2 million candidates who sat for this year’s KCPE examination will be placed in the secondary schools they chose, and where the chances are limited, merit will prevail.

However, he was concerned about the manner in which students chose schools in such a way that they pick all their schools from one category.

“There are obnoxious application figures. You will find that for Pangani with 500 there are 145,000. How will you do it? What’s worse is someone will select the first school as Pangani then the second on as Kenya High school then put another third one, so they lose all their chances,” he said.

Nonetheless, Magoha stated that due to such figures such students will be placed where the ministry thinks they can fit in despite the noise from parents and students when they do not get to go o the schools they chose. 

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

In this article:, , , ,
Advertisement

More on Capital News

Kenya

Mutyambai appeals Sh500,000 fine imposed by Senate Committee

NAIROBI, Kenya, Mar 30 – Inspector General Hillary Mutyambai has appealed against a Sh500,000 penalty fine imposed on him by the Senate Devolution Committee...

4 hours ago

Kenya

Moses Kuria wants IEBC proceedings against him halted, cites jurisdiction

NAIROBI, Kenya, Mar 30 – Gatundu South Member of Parliament Moses Kuria now wants the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) to stop hearing...

6 hours ago

Top stories

EABL rolls out Domestic and Family Abuse Guidelines

NAIROBI, Kenya, Mar 30 – East African Breweries Plc (EABL) has rolled out a set of guidelines to support employees facing domestic and family...

7 hours ago

Kenya

Shioso says Security to be beefed across the country in April

NAIROBI, Kenya, Mar 30 – Police say they have heightened security in the country ahead of an event packed April. According to Police spokesperson...

8 hours ago

August Elections

Former Police Spokesman Owino to deputise Gumbo in Siaya gubernatorial race

NAIROBI, Kenya, Mar 29 – Former Police Spokesman Charles Owino is set to deputize Nicholas Gumbo in the Siaya gubernatorial race in the August...

22 hours ago

August Elections

Have a handshake with DP Ruto, Waiguru urges President Kenyatta

KIRINYAGA, Kenya, Mar 29 – Kirinyaga Governor Anne Waiguru has urged President Uhuru Kenyatta to have a handshake with his deputy William Ruto and...

22 hours ago

August Elections

Direct tickets issued only where there was consensus – ODM

NAIROBI, Kenya, Mar 29 – The Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) party has denied that it has issued direct tickets to candidates in violation of...

1 day ago

AUGUST 9 COUNTDOWN

To end politics of deceit, Uhuru-Raila must go: Ruto

Dr Ruto regretted that Opposition Leader Raila Odinga thrives on the politics of deceit.

1 day ago