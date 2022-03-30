Magoha assures of integrity in the Form 1 selection process

NAIROBI, Kenya, March 30 – Education Cabinet Secretary George Magoha has assured candidates who sat this year’s Kenya Certificate of Primary Education (KCPE) examinations of integrity in the Form One placement when the process begins in two weeks’ time.

Speaking on Wednesday, Magoha said that all learners who did their KCPE in 2021 will be placed in National, Extra- County, County, and Sub- County schools.

Magoha also announced that the selection criteria will be based on affirmative action considering geographical distribution countrywide such that all top students from across the country will be put together before they are placed in national schools.

“I’ll take the map from Kenya and say I want X numbers from Kwale so we will get the best from Kwale take to Alliance and the best from Kwale to go to Kenya High. This will be done across the country. We shall take students even from Wajir and Mandera,” he stated.

Further, the CS said all the 1.2 million candidates who sat for this year’s KCPE examination will be placed in the secondary schools they chose, and where the chances are limited, merit will prevail.

However, he was concerned about the manner in which students chose schools in such a way that they pick all their schools from one category.

“There are obnoxious application figures. You will find that for Pangani with 500 there are 145,000. How will you do it? What’s worse is someone will select the first school as Pangani then the second on as Kenya High school then put another third one, so they lose all their chances,” he said.

Nonetheless, Magoha stated that due to such figures such students will be placed where the ministry thinks they can fit in despite the noise from parents and students when they do not get to go o the schools they chose.