The court will conduct its sittings in Makueni County with a sub-registry for virtual court and e-filing support being maintained at the Machakos Law Courts, in efforts to enhance access to justice/FILE

ACCESS TO JUSTICE

Koome unveils small claims court to serve Machakos and Makueni residents

MAKUENI, Kenya, Mar 1 — Chief Justice Martha Koome has launched a Small Claims Court to serve Machakos and Makueni Counties.

The court will conduct its sittings in Makueni County with a sub-registry for virtual court and e-filing support being maintained at the Machakos Law Courts, in efforts to enhance access to justice.

“The inauguration of this Small Claims Court speaks to our commitment to enhance access to justice to all Kenyans and is testimony to the fact that we want our justice system to be people-centred,” CJ Koome said

The benefits of the Small Claims Courts include reduced cost for hearing and determination of commercial disputes and personal injury claims where claims are below Sh1 million, expeditious delivery of justice by ensuring that cases are settled within 60 days of filing claims.

“In pursuit of this agenda, we have carefully selected court stations like Machakos, which have a high case load for targeted intervention through the Small Claims Courts,” she added.

The Judiciary currently has four operational Small Claims Court in Milimani, Kajiado, Thika and Eldoret.

Plans are on course to roll out similar courts in Mombasa, Nakuru, Naivasha, Kisumu, Kakamega and Meru this financial year.

The court’s proceedings are flexible, and simple where unrepresented litigants can easily prosecute their cases.

Koome said the vision of the Judiciary is to roll out 100 Small Claims Courts across the country by the end of the year 2022.

