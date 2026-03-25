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Death Toll From Ongoing Floods Climb To 88, Police Say

The flooding has also rendered numerous roads impassable and damaged several bridges, hampering relief efforts and limiting access to affected communities

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NAIROBI, Kenya, Mar 25 — The death toll from ongoing floods across the country has risen to 88 as torrential rains continue to batter several parts of the country, the National Police Service (NPS) said on Wednesday.

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In a statement, police said at least 2,690 families have been displaced and are currently sheltering in temporary evacuation centres as heavy downpours trigger floods, landslides, and widespread damage to infrastructure.

NPS said that two children were killed in a landslide in Kilungu Sub-County in Makueni County, while four other people were injured in the latest incident.

“As of 24th March 2026, reports from various regions indicate that the number of lives lost due to the ongoing floods has risen to 88, with 2,690 families displaced and taking refuge in temporary evacuation centres,” NPS said.

The flooding has also rendered numerous roads impassable and damaged several bridges, hampering relief efforts and limiting access to affected communities.

Multi-agency response teams remain on high alert and are conducting search-and-rescue operations while providing humanitarian assistance and working to restore access to critical infrastructure, the police said.

The Kenya Meteorological Department continues to monitor the weather situation and issue updates as heavy rains persist in different regions of the country.

Police urged the public to remain vigilant and heed safety advisories issued by authorities, including avoiding crossing flooded rivers, refraining from driving through moving water, and relocating from high-risk areas when directed by officials.

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