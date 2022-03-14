x
More than 5000 delegates are expected to attend the crucial party meeting that will see Deputy President William Ruto formally endorsed as UDA’s presidential flag bearer. /MOSES MUOKI

Kenya

Karua among leaders to attend UDA’s NDC to endorse Ruto as Presidential flag-bearer

IRENE MWANGI

Published

 

NAIROBI, Kenya Mar 14 – All is set for the much-awaited United Democratic Alliance (UDA) National Delegates Conference on Tuesday at the Kasarani Indoor Arena. More than 5000 delegates are expected to attend the crucial party meeting that will see Deputy President William Ruto formally endorsed as UDA’s presidential flag bearer. “This is the most important day not only for the history of our party but also the election cycle of the 2022 election. Tomorrow is a game changing day because the largest party in our country, UDA is going to unveil its presidential candidate, who we believe is the next president of Kenya,” said Tharaka Nithi Senator Kithure Kindiki. Key invited guests include Narc Kenya Leader Martha Karua as well as leaders of affiliate parties within the Kenya Kwanza Alliance Ford Kenya and Amani National Congress (ANC). “In that vein therefore, we expect our partner party leaders from partner parties to be present as our guest because our party leader has been a guest in some of their event,” Kindiki stated. “We expect the leader of ANC Party Musalia Mudavadi, we expect the leader Ford Kenya party, the honorable Martha Karua. We expect other guests, but we will not tell their names right now,” he added. The gates will be opened as early as 4am with the meeting expected to start at 9am where critical party decisions ahead of the polls will be made. The party’s Secretary-General Veronica Maina announced in a notice that the National Delegates Convention (NDC) which will be held at the Kasarani Indoor Arena will among other issues nominate the presidential flag bearer. “Pursuant to Article 6.2 (iv), Article 31.1 (i) and Article 31.2 of United Democratic Alliance (UDA) Constitution, the UDA National Delegates Convention shall be held on Tuesday, 15th March 2022 at the Kasarani Indoor Arena from 10:00am,” read the notice by Maina. Ruto is the sole presidential contender to declare presidential candidature in UDA party. The Deputy President’s endorsement will mark his decamping from the Jubilee party to the newly formed UDA party in the 2022 general elections. Other issues the delegates convention is aimed to look into will include a review and approval of party’s policies as well as considering and approving any other Party matters. That will include the political signings in the newly formed Kenya Kwanza Alliance which brings together the Amani National Congress (ANC) and Ford Kenya party. Ruto has joined hands with Musalia Mudavadi (ANC) and Moses Wetangula (Ford Kenya) to form a formidable alliance that he expressed optimism will form the next government. The trio have been traversing different parts of the country together to seek popularity ahead of the August 9 polls.

 

