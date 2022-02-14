The rogue DCI cops who terrorised a businessman, forcefully transferred Sh40,000 from his MPESA

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya Feb 14 – Four DCI detectives attached to Lang’ata Police Station were paraded in court Monday, for terrorizing a businessman in Nairobi and robbing him a total of Sh300,000.

They are accused of abducting the businessman in NextGen Mall on Mombasa Road and forcefully transferring Sh40,000 from the businessman’s mobile phone before they proceeded to his house where they took USD2,400.

They then freed him and abandoned him somewhere on Mombasa Road.

And when he went to report the incident at Akila Police Station, the businessman found the same Subaru the officers were using parked there.

He later reported the matter and even informed the OCS at the station, but he did not get any help, prompting him to file a complaint at the DCI Headquarters where Director George Kinoti ordered for their arrest and prosecution.

The officers admitted to have arrested the businessman but said the Sh40,000 was lunch he bought them. They denied taking the dollars from his house.

When they were arraigned on Monday, they all denied charges read out to them and were each freed on Sh300,000 cash bail.

The case will be mentioned on March 3.