Maragua MP Mary Wamaua joins the Kenya Kwanza Alliance

NAIROBI, Kenya, Feb 16 – Maragua MP Mary Wamaua has officially joined the Kenya Kwanza Alliance after ditching the Jubilee Party.
Wamaua was received by Deputy President William Ruto during his tour of Murang’a County where he was pupolarising his presidential bid.
She affirmed her commitment to the United Democratic Alliance (UDA) party where she says she will be defending her seat from.
Wamaua has been one of the ardent supporters of President Uhuru Kenyatta and Orange Democratice Movement (ODM) leader Raila Odinga.
She had attended Odinga’s Azimio La Umoja national convention in December last year where the ODM leader announced that he will give a fifth stab at the presidency.