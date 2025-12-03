‘I can sit!’: Wamaua’s remarks on Governor seat draw sharp criticism

NAIROBI, Kenya, Dec 3 — Maragua MP Mary Wamaua is facing sharp criticism after a viral video showed her using an unorthodox and controversial metaphor to assert her suitability for the Murang’a gubernatorial seat.

In a viral video, Wamaua sought to assert her suitability for the Murang’a gubernatorial seat in her quest to unseat Governor Irungu Kang’ata.

While emphasizing her qualifications and confidence, she made remarks that sparked debate over appropriateness.

“I have the qualifications and the confidence to take on the governor’s role,” she said, adding a metaphorical reference to her ability to “sit” in the office.

The comments drew widespread criticism online, with many Kenyans questioning whether such language is suitable for someone aspiring to a high public office.

‘What a Shame. Garbage. Trash,” a user identified as Ndung’u Harun remarked.

“These are the leaders we expect to help Kenya achieve the Singapore dream! I wonder,” an observer remarked.

“To know Kenyans are a bunch of idiots, this might actually defeat Kang’ata if an election was held today… That’s how stupid Kenyan voters are unfortunately,” another added.

The MP’s supporters, however, noted that Wamaua has consistently been a bold and outspoken leader.

The controversy follows months after Wamaua publicly broke ranks with former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua, once her closest political ally.

During President William Ruto’s visit to Maragua in April, she announced her loyalty to the UDA leader and revealed she had been in talks with Deputy President Kithure Kindiki since November 2024.

“Professor Kithure Kindiki is my good friend… I want to say that besides some few mistakes, slipping is not falling,” she told the gathering at the time.

She urged constituents to support President Ruto’s development agenda.

“His Excellency is in his last term; let us give him a chance to work for five years, then we will look at his scorecard.”

She also rallied President Ruto to appoint her as his key political point person in Murang’a County.

Mary Wamaua was first elected Maragua MP in 2017 and retained the seat in the 2022 General Election.

Known for her bold and confrontational style, she remains one of the region’s most outspoken female legislators.

However, the latest remarks have thrust her into the national spotlight for all the wrong reasons, with critics questioning her judgment and decorum.

Wamaua has not issued a formal response to the backlash as of Tuesday.