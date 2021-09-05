Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

top
Capital News
Statistics show that HIV/Aids infection in Kenya is high among adults and fast spreading among the youth.

Capital Health

J&J HIV vaccine trial halted amidst low viability

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Sept 5 – The Johnson & Johnson HIV vaccine trial has been stopped in South Africa (SA) after it failed to show its viability to protect people from contracting the virus.

The trial dubbed, “Imbokodo”, which kicked off its trials in 2017 and involved 2,600 women at high risk of infection in SA and four neighbouring countries, showed that the vaccine was just 25 pc effective in the prevention of HIV, short of a 50 pc goal in efficacy.

“We have to fundamentally re-look at what we’re doing,” said Glenda Gray, who heads the South African Medical Research Council and oversaw the protocol for the trial, which compared the efficacy of the vaccine to a placebo.

J&J’s chief scientific officer, Paul Stoffels, meanwhile stated that despite the failure, a second efficacy trial of a similar vaccine in a different study population will continue.

The “Mosaico” trial, which is taking place in the Americas and Europe and started in 2019, involves 3800 transgender people and men who have sex with men.

“We are currently evaluating the ability of an improved version of the “Mosaico” vaccine to protect against transmission through the rectal, rather that the vaginal route,” said Stoffels.

Both Imbokodo and Mosaico combine a total of four doses of two different shots. The first uses the same backbone as J&J’s COVID-19 product: adenovirus 26, a harmless “vector” that, in this case, shuttles four HIV genes into human cells.

The different HIV genes were engineered to produce HIV proteins that provoke an immune response broad enough to protect against a wide range of virus strains.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

The second shot consists of a genetically engineered version of HIV’s surface protein, although the exact protein differs between the two studies.

Several research groups have begun human trials of vaccines designed to spur potent neutralizing antibodies against HIV, but none will likely enter full-scale efficacy trials for about 4 years, Lawrence Corey, a vaccine researcher at the Fred Hutchinson Cancer Research Center said.

“We have our work cut out for us,” he adds. “Maybe COVID vaccines will give us a lesson about how to speed this up.”

The study was launched in 2017 by J&J working with the US National Institute of Health and the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation..

In this article:, , , ,
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Advertisement

More on Capital News

Corona Virus

Where to get J&J, Moderna and all COVID-19 vaccines in Kenya

NAIROBI, Kenya, Sep 5 –Kenya is set to start administering the J&J and Moderna vaccines from Tuesday as the Ministry of Health intensifies vaccination...

42 mins ago

Corona Virus

Ethiopian Airlines leading African carriers by airlifting over 50 mln COVID-19 doses

ADDIS ABABA, Sept. 5 — Ethiopian Airlines, national carrier of the East African country, announced on Saturday that it has transported over 50 million...

57 mins ago

County News

Mudavadi calls out leaders claiming use of Huduma cards in 2022 elections

NAIROBI, Kenya, Sep 5 – Amani National Congress (ANC) party leader, Musalia Mudavadi has called out a section of politicians claiming that Huduma Namba...

1 hour ago

Kenya

More than 29,000 acres of land secured for wildlife in Amboseli

NAIROBI, Kenya, Sept 5 – The International Fund for Animal Welfare (IFAW) has secured 29,035 acres of land as habitat for wildlife in Amboseli,...

3 hours ago

Capital Health

Kenya receives 141,600 Johnson and Johnson single-shot vaccines

NAIROBI, Kenya Sep 4 – The first consignment of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine, comprising of 141,600 doses was delivered in Kenya on Friday...

1 day ago

Fifth Estate

Implement local content policies to steer growth 

For our country to be successful, and for us to recover post COVID-19, we need to be deliberate in promoting local content. This can...

2 days ago

Kenya

COVID-19 has sent most adolescents into depression: study

NAIROBI, Kenya Sep 2 – A new study now shows that the coronavirus pandemic has sent half of the population of adolescents in Kenya...

3 days ago

County News

Kenya’s coronavirus positivity rate at 12.2 per cent as more vaccines expected

NAIROBI, Kenya, Sep 2- Kenya’s COVID-19 positivity rate was reported at 12.2 per cent Thursday after 970 cases were reported, raising the total number...

3 days ago