5 dead after consuming illicit brew in Nakuru

NAKURU, Kenya Aug 10 – Five people died Tuesday after consuming illicit brew in Nakuru, police and locals said.

One person was admitted to the Bahati Sub-County Hospital after consuming the lethal brew commonly known as Chang’aa.”Even the survivor cannot say what exactly they consumed because he is unconscious, it is the area leader who have said that they were suspected to have taken spiked Chang’aa,” said Beatrice Kiraguri, police chief for Nakuru.

She said bodies of four of the victims were found at various locations within Kabatini area hours after they were all seen consuming the lethal brew.

The fifth person was found unconcious and passed on while undergoing treatment at the Bahati Sub-County Hospital, Kiraguri said.

She said samples had been taken from the bodies and the survivor as part of investigations to establish what they consumed.

Bodies of the deceased were taken to Bahati Sub-County Hospital Mortuary.

Cases of people dying after consuming poisonous illicit brew are common in Kenya with similar incidents having occurred in Thika, Kitui and Nakuru in the past.