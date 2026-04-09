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ANTI-TERROR WAR

Restricting Iran’s uranium enrichment program is “enemies’ pipe dream”: nuclear chief

Eslami said, “These are dreams that they will take to their graves with themselves. No law or individual can prevent the advancement of this (Iran’s uranium enrichment) program.”

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TEHRAN, Apr 9 – Iran’s atomic chief said on Thursday that demands by the “enemies” to restrict the country’s uranium enrichment program are nothing but a pipe dream.

President of the Atomic Energy Organization of Iran (AEOI) Mohammad Eslami made the remarks in an address to reporters during a funeral ceremony held in Tehran to mark the 40th day after the death of the country’s former Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei, according to Nour News, affiliated with the country’s Supreme National Security Council.

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Eslami said, “These are dreams that they will take to their graves with themselves. No law or individual can prevent the advancement of this (Iran’s uranium enrichment) program.”

He stressed that speaking of making Iran give up its right to uranium enrichment is nonsensical, adding all conspiracies and measures by the enemies, including the recent “brutal” war against Iran, have failed to yield any result, “and now that they seek to achieve the outcome they desire through negotiation, such remarks are solely aimed at consoling themselves and Israelis.”

The AEOI chief said, “After decades of enmity and hostile actions, today, the enemies have reached a stage of desperation, and their call for a ceasefire is proof of their defeat.”

A two-week ceasefire was announced between Iran, the United States, and Israel early Wednesday to give diplomacy another chance.

In a Wednesday post on social media platform Truth Social, U.S. President Donald Trump said Iran will not enrich uranium, adding, “The United States will, working with Iran, dig up and remove all of the deeply buried (B-2 Bombers) Nuclear ‘Dust.'”

This comes as Iran’s authorities have repeatedly stressed that under the Non-Proliferation Treaty, uranium enrichment at levels considered peaceful is among the country’s rights.

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