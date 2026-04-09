Melania Trump says rumours linking her to Epstein ‘need to stop’

WASHINGTON, Apr 9 – US First Lady Melania Trump has denied connections to Jeffrey Epstein, telling reporters at the White House that any claims linking the two “need to end today”.

In a surprise announcement on Thursday, the first lady called for congressional hearings for survivors of Epstein’s sex trafficking.

She also denied online rumours that Epstein introduced her to Donald Trump, calling them “mean-spirited attempts to defame my reputation”.

It is unclear what prompted the announcement.

She said she had not been victimised by Epstein.

“I have never had any knowledge of Epstein abuse of his victims. I was never involved in any capacity. I was not a participant.”

She also denied knowing Ghislaine Maxwell, the disgraced financier’s jailed associate.

She referenced a 2002 email between her and Maxwell released in the Epstein files, calling it nothing more than “casual correspondence” and a “polite reply”.

Trump called on lawmakers to “give these victims their opportunity to testify under oath in front of Congress with the power of sworn testimony”.

“Each and every woman should have her day to tell her story in public if she wishes, and then her testimony should be permanently entered into the congressional record. Then, and only then, we will have the truth.”