Ruto: We don’t need constitutional amendments for a peaceful election

MURANG’A Kenya July 16 – Deputy President William Ruto has said this week’s mini polls in Kiambu County have signalled that Kenya does not need to change its Constitution to conduct peaceful elections.

He said the country was at a maturing stage, and instabilities occasioned during elections were a thing of the past.

Speaking today in Mathioya, Murang’a County, during the burial of Eliud Buku Munyori, father to his staffer Munyori Buku, the Deputy President explained that the only problem facing the country today are leaders who refuse to accept elections outcome.

“We are keen on abandoning the politics of division, and build a united country. That way, we can move our country forward,” he noted.

Dr Ruto said gone were the days of “us-versus-them”.

“I am glad we are now moving to issues-based politics where we can converse as leaders on the platform of the transformation of the lives of ordinary Kenyans,” he added.

Kandara MP Alice Wahome lauded the people of Kiambu for engaging in peaceful elections in Kiambaa Constituency and Muguga Ward.

She called on the increment in the funding of the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission “so that it can be efficient at their work”.

“Now, it is time we had real-time transmission of election results. This will tame the cases of fabrications and anxiety. But leaders must also learn to accept defeat.”

On his part, Murang’a Senator Irungu Kang’ata insisted that their support for the millions of Kenyans living in poverty was unstoppable.

“This bottom-up, middle-out economic model will better the standards of living of many Kenyans. In this era, even ordinary people will have the chance to lead our country,” he said.