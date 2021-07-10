50 years of China-U.S. relations benefitted both peoples: Chinese vice president

0 SHARES Share Tweet

BEIJING, July 10 – China and the United States should constantly expand common interests with new conditions and shifts in mind, and the U.S. China policy should avoid turning into a vicious cycle of misjudgment and misguidance, Chinese Vice President Wang Qishan said Friday.

Wang made the remarks while addressing an event in commemoration of the 50th anniversary of the secret trip of the former U.S. National Security Advisor Henry Kissinger to China.

Wang pointed out Kissinger’s trip to China 50 years ago prompted the visit by President Richard Nixon to China and the issuance of the Shanghai Communique. The move demonstrated the extraordinary political wisdom and art of diplomacy of the older generation of leaders, turning a new page in China-U.S. relations and international politics, added Wang.

Over the past 50 years, China-U.S. ties forged ahead despite ups and downs, bringing massive benefits to the two peoples and facilitating world peace, prosperity and stability, Wang said.

“China’s development means opportunities for the world, and China and the United States should become partners in mutual development,” he said.

At the current crucial juncture of bilateral relations, Wang urged China and the U.S. to uphold principles, show mutual respect, and seek common ground while shelving differences. He also urged the two sides to respect each other’s sovereignty, security and development interests, properly settle divergences and frictions via dialogue and consultations and address each other’s concerns in a balanced way.

He also called on the two sides to strengthen people-to-people exchanges to consolidate popular support of bilateral ties.

“The biggest challenge for the United States is not China but the United States itself,” Wang said, adding the U.S. China policy should avoid turning into a vicious cycle of misjudgment and misguidance.

As long as both sides uphold the idea of a shared future for humanity, China and the U.S. will not find their problems fundamentally antagonistic and will find a path of peaceful coexistence and cooperation for win-win results, Wang said.

In turn, Kissinger said via video link that the contact between the U.S. and China 50 years ago still bears practical significance. He urged the two countries to enhance strategic communications and continue dialogue and exchanges in all areas to ensure bilateral ties transcend divergences and focus on cooperation.

The event was co-hosted by the Chinese People’s Institute of Foreign Affairs and the National Committee on U.S.-China Relations, with more than 300 attendees from various sectors of China and the United States online and onsite. Enditem