Govt to compensate Kinango residents affected by multi-billion Dongo Kundu project within a month

MOMBASA, Kenya, Feb 17 – Interior Cabinet Secretary Fred Matiang’i on Wednesday said compensation for the Coast residents affected by the Dongo Kundu project will be finished within a month’s time.

The CS, who was in Mombasa County for inspection of government development projects and security meetings, said the affected residents should not worry about compensation.

At least 300 residents of Kambini in Tsunza, Kinango sub-county have complained of not being compensated after their land was acquired for the multi-billion project.

“We’ve sorted out the issue of land compensation. About 80 per cent of the people affected by the project have been paid,” said Matiangi.

Speaking at Liwatoni Fish Processing Factory in Mombasa, after touring Dongo Kundu and the Likoni Floating Bridge, Matiangi said the people who have not been compensated will be sorted within the next 30 days.

“The Coast regional security team and the National Land Commission are on the matter and it will all be sorted out within one month,” said Matiang’i.

The CS said though the project is on course.

After the media briefing at Liwatoni, the CS left for closed door-meeting with local security administrators at the Coast Regional Coordinator’s office at Uhuru na Kazi building.