Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

top
Capital News
Kenya's COVID-19 curve has been flattening in recent weeks. /CFM-FILE.

Capital Health

COVID kills 8 more in Kenya as cases decline

JULIE OWINO

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jan 31– The latest COVID-19 statistics show that eight more patients have succumbed to coronavirus disease raising virus fatalities in the country to 1,763.

Health Cabinet Secretary Mutahi Kagwe said 98 new coronavirus cases were detected Sunday from 3,739 sample size screened, raising the number of confirmed cases in the country since March 2020 to 100,773. 

Sunday’s figures placed the country’s positivity rate at 2.6 percent.

52 patients recovered from the disease including 23 from home-based care and 29 from various health facilities raising the number of recoveries in the country to 83,907.

Kenya has sustained a decline in the number of infections reported by the Ministry of Health even after schools reopened on January 4.

The government has announced plans to vaccinate more than 1 million health care workers and essential service providers against COVID-19 from February when vaccines are expected to arrive.

Health Chief Administrative Secretary Mercy Mwangangi last week said an additional 16 million Kenyans will also be vaccinated by the end of next year.

The Ministry of Health said the vaccines will be a mix of AstraZeneca, Fairfax, Johnson and Johnson, and any other that will be included in the COVAX facility, that is mandated to purchase for member countries.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

The government said it will target mostly people aged above 50 years and those above 18 years but who have underlying conditions.

In this article:
Click to comment
Advertisement

More on Capital News

BBI

Ruto: no one owes me a political debt

NAROK, Kenya Jan 31 – Deputy President William Ruto has said no one has his political debt. He said the only debt he has...

1 hour ago

Biden Administration

US condemns Russia’s ‘harsh’ tactics against protesters

Washington, United States, Jan 31 – US Secretary of State Antony Blinken on Sunday condemned Russian authorities for their “harsh” response to protests across...

1 hour ago

World

Hundreds held as Russian police clamp down on Navalny protests

Moscow, Russian Federation, Jan 31 – Police detained hundreds of people across Russia and blocked off the centre of Moscow on Sunday in a...

2 hours ago

World

U.S. experts call for getting U.S.-China ties back on track

WASHINGTON, Jan. 31 (Xinhua) — In areas ranging from trade and investment to people-to-people exchanges, the China-U.S. relationship is at a low point rarely...

3 hours ago

World

India’s Modi vows to pursue reforms after deadly farmer riot

New Delhi, India, Jan 31 – India will push on with sweeping agriculture reforms, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said Sunday, as he criticised last week’s...

3 hours ago

World

Peace in troubled Libya brings back traditional weavers

Tawergha, Libya, Jan 31 – In front of a bundle of palm fronds, Halima Mohamad squats down to weave in an abandoned school in...

5 hours ago

Kenya

KNUT opposed to re-introduction of corporal punishment In school

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jan 31 – The Kenya National Union of Teachers (KNUT) says it will oppose plans to re-introduce corporal punishment in school in...

5 hours ago

BBI

Uhuru: I owe Kenyans not an Individual

NYERI, Kenya Jan 31 – President Uhuru Kenyatta has moved to clear the air over claims that he does not intend to support his...

6 hours ago