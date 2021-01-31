COVID kills 8 more in Kenya as cases decline

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jan 31– The latest COVID-19 statistics show that eight more patients have succumbed to coronavirus disease raising virus fatalities in the country to 1,763.

Health Cabinet Secretary Mutahi Kagwe said 98 new coronavirus cases were detected Sunday from 3,739 sample size screened, raising the number of confirmed cases in the country since March 2020 to 100,773.

Sunday’s figures placed the country’s positivity rate at 2.6 percent.

52 patients recovered from the disease including 23 from home-based care and 29 from various health facilities raising the number of recoveries in the country to 83,907.

Kenya has sustained a decline in the number of infections reported by the Ministry of Health even after schools reopened on January 4.

The government has announced plans to vaccinate more than 1 million health care workers and essential service providers against COVID-19 from February when vaccines are expected to arrive.

Health Chief Administrative Secretary Mercy Mwangangi last week said an additional 16 million Kenyans will also be vaccinated by the end of next year.

The Ministry of Health said the vaccines will be a mix of AstraZeneca, Fairfax, Johnson and Johnson, and any other that will be included in the COVAX facility, that is mandated to purchase for member countries.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

The government said it will target mostly people aged above 50 years and those above 18 years but who have underlying conditions.