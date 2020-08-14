Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

top
Capital News
KEMSA Chief Executive Officer Jonah Manjari is among three top officials suspended to allow a probe into the agency's procurement of COVID-19 supplies/FILE

Corona Virus

KEMSA CEO Jonah Manjari suspended as EACC intensifies probe on COVID-19 supplies

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 14 – The Kenya Medical Supplies Authority (KEMSA) board on Friday suspended three top officials including the agency’s Chief Executive Officer Jonah Manjari to pave way for a probe on COVID-19 supplies procurement.

Manjari, Eliud Muriithi (Commercial Director) and Charles Juma (Procurement Director) are facing an investigation by the Ethics and Anti Corruption Commission (EACC).

Board Chairperson Kembi Gitura said the senior officials will remain suspended until the ongoing investigation in concluded.

The board appointed Edward Njoroge Njuguna as the acting CEO while Edward Buluma and George Walukana will assume the roles of  procurement and commercial directors respectively. 

Gitura said KEMSA will cooperate with the EACC to ensure the probe in concluded in a timely manner.

“We want to assure Kenyans and our development partners that the Kemsa Board of Directors pledges unequivocal support to the ongoing investigations by EACC. We are not going to  protect anybody who is found to be culpable  and any such persons shall face the consequences,” the statement read in part.

Gitura further added that the board will “not  victimize innocent persons just because there has been public outcry.”

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.
In this article:
Click to comment

Advertisement

Corona Virus Data

Kenya

Last Updated: 5 mins ago

Confirmed Cases

0

New Cases

0

Total Deaths

0

New Deaths

0

Total Recovered

0

Active Cases

0

in Critical

0

More on Capital News

World

Prominent Thai democracy activist arrested

Bangkok, Thailand, Aug 14 – Thai police on Friday arrested a prominent democracy activist following his participation in protests calling for government reforms, a...

28 mins ago

World

Stay or go? Brits in France face virus dilemma over two-week quarantine

London, United Kingdom, Aug 14 – Hoards of Britons holidaying in France were on Friday faced with the choice of returning in a hurry...

2 hours ago

Fifth Estate

The rise of ISIS in the Great Lakes Region

By Dr.David Matsanga and correspondents Pan African Forum (UK) Ltd is very disturbed by the current capture of a port by ISIS in Mozambique....

3 hours ago

Fifth Estate

Let’s get rid of ‘fake economy’ as we fight COVID-19

As the world battles the COVID-19 pandemic, the nefarious trade in counterfeit goods is thriving, with a reported increase in the sale of fake...

4 hours ago

Africa

Senior Mali officials obstructing peace efforts: UN experts

Paris, France, Aug 14 – United Nations experts have accused senior army and intelligence officials in Mali of deliberately obstructing a shaky 2015 peace...

5 hours ago

County News

Pan-African mentorship initiative seeks scaled up youth engagement in policy development

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 14 – A survey by a pan-African mentorship initiative advocating to influence youth policy and resource priorities indicates that ICT has...

6 hours ago

business

Huawei petitions CA over expensive 5G spectrum pricing

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 14 – Global telecommunications giant Huawei wants the government to reduce the costs linked with spectrum allocations in order to harness investments...

6 hours ago

Kenya

Ex-Raila strategist quits Mudavadi’s ANC a year after Kibra mini-poll defeat

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 14 – The Amani National Congress (ANC) suffered yet another setback on Friday with the exit of a second top ranking...

7 hours ago