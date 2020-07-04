Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

top
Capital News
The woman, according to the court, arrived at the police station at 8pm on the fateful day to report her husband who was forcing her to take abortion pills/CFM - FILE

County News

Lamu police officer handed life imprisonment for aggravated rape

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jul  4 – A Lamu-based court on Friday handed a police officer found guilty of raping a woman who had gone to report an incident a police station life imprisonment with an additional 10 years for abuse of authority.

In a ruling rendered by Principal Magistrate Allan Temba, Rodgers Ouma, 28, was also ordered to pay Sh400,000 as damages to the victim.

He was found guilty of raping the 26-year-old victim after luring her to his house at located the Langoni Police Lines in December 2019.

The magistrate established Ouma had abused his authority by promising the woman he could help her with the case she had gone to report.

The woman, according to the court, arrived at the police station at 8pm on the fateful day to report her husband who was forcing her to take abortion pills.

The magistrate declared Ouma a dangerous sexual convict terming his actions as aggravated rape under Section 39(1) (b) of the Sexual Offences Act.

“For the aggravated rape, the court sentences him to life imprisonment to protect the complainant from the promised threat and to act as a deterrent to other like-minded persons,” Principal Magistrate Allan Temba ruled.

The 10-year sentence in relation to the second count of abuse of authority will run concurrently with life imprisonment.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

The Sh400,000 award for the victim will be paid as compensation for soft tissue injuries and physiological trauma as provided for under the Penal Code.

“Any person who does an act not authorized by law or omits to discharge a legal duty and thereby causes any common injury, or danger or annoyance, or obstructs or causes inconvenience to the public in the exercise of common rights, commits the misdemeanour termed a common nuisance and is liable to imprisonment for one year,” Section 175 (1) reads.

“It is immaterial that the act or omission complained of is convenient to a larger number of the public than it inconveniences, but the fact that it facilitates the lawful exercise of their rights by a part of the public may show that it is not a nuisance to any of the public,” Section 175 (2) further provides.

Ouma has 14 days to appeal the sentence.

In this article:
Click to comment
Advertisement

Corona Virus Data

Kenya

Last Updated: 5 mins ago

Confirmed Cases

0

New Cases

0

Total Deaths

0

New Deaths

0

Total Recovered

0

Active Cases

0

in Critical

0

More on Capital News

World

France’s Macron picks new PM after election rout

Paris, France, Jul 3 – French President Emmanuel Macron on Friday tapped a senior but low-profile bureaucrat as prime minister to replace Edouard Philippe,...

10 hours ago

Capital Health

100-year-old patient among 247 newly detected coronavirus

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jul 3 – A 100-year old patient is among 247 newly detected coronavirus cases that were reported on Friday, raising the total...

16 hours ago

Capital Health

Kenya’s COVID-19 case fatality rate declines to 2.1 per cent

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jul 3 – The country’s COVID-19 case fatality rate slightly dropped to 2.1 per cent on Friday down from an average of...

17 hours ago

World

India’s Modi makes surprise China border visit after clash

Srinagar, India, Jul 3 – Prime Minister Narendra Modi made a surprise visit to India’s northern frontier region with China on Friday in his...

18 hours ago

Africa

French court rejects fresh probe of plane downing that sparked Rwanda genocide

Paris, France, Jul 3 – French appeals judges on Friday threw out a bid to reopen an investigation into the 1994 assassination of Rwanda’s...

18 hours ago

County News

CMD warns against proposed downscaling of political parties funding

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jul 3 – The Centre for Multiparty Democracy (CMD) has cautioned against a legislative proposal to slash political parties funding, saying the move...

18 hours ago

business

Central region governors laud revival of Nairobi-Nanyuki metre-gauge rail

NYERI, Kenya, Jul 3 – Governors drawn from the central region have commended ongoing efforts by the national government to revive the Nairobi-Nanyuki metre-gauge...

19 hours ago

County News

Mombasa clerics urge resumption of congregational worship amid virus uncertainty

MOMBASA, Kenya, Jul 3 – Pastors at the Coast on Friday urged President Uhuru Kenyatta to open the churches and allow Kenyans to converge...

20 hours ago