Gunmen raid Nigerian orphanage and kidnap children

Eight children are still missing after gunmen raided an unregistered orphanage in Nigeria’s north-central Kogi State and kidnapped 23, authorities have said.

Kogi’s information commissioner Kingsley Fanwo said 15 children were rescued due to the “prompt and coordinated response” of security agencies.

Sunday’s attack also saw the owner of the facility taken, he added.

No group has claimed responsibility for the attack, but security sources say the state has a functional Boko Haram cell, and that there have been several violent attacks in the area.

Nigeria is also grappling with a kidnap crisis in many parts of the country, with criminal gangs abducting people for ransoms. The government has made paying ransoms illegal but this has not prevented the kidnappings.

“The government remains fully committed to ensuring the rescue of all the victims,” Fanwo said.

His statement on Monday also highlighted that the orphanage was “operating illegally” in a “bushy environment” without the knowledge of relevant authorities.

Fanwo urged operators of orphanages, schools, and similar institutions to always engage appropriately with the appropriate government agencies “especially in the current security climate”.

Mass kidnappings in schools are not uncommon in Nigeria, especially in the country’s northern region which is currently plagued by insecurity. This is the first time an orphanage has been targeted.

In November 2025, more than 300 students and their teachers were abducted from one Catholic Secondary School in Niger State, also in the north central region of Nigeria.

They were released in two batches with the last group regaining freedom more than one month after.

The government denied reports that any ransom had been paid, or that two Boko Haram commanders had been freed as part of the deal.