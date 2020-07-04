389 COVID-19 cases reported as 4,829 samples screened

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jul 4 –The number of coronavirus cases in Kenya on Saturday rose to 7,577 after 389 more people tested positive from a sample of 4,829 within a period of 24 hours.

The cumulative number of samples tested since March stood at 185,035.

The new cases include three foreigners.

The health ministry said new cases included 266 of the cases males and 123 females, the youngest being a year-old infant and the oldest 93 years.

Nairobi leads with 248 cases, followed by Kajiado with 36 cases, Kiambu (27), Mombasa (23), Busia (17), Machakos (10) , Migori (9), Kitui (6), Makueni (3), Uasin Gishu (3), Nakuru (2), Kilifi (2), Garissa (1) ,Muranga (1) and Narok (1).

The cases in Nairobi were reported in Dagoretti North (55), Kibra (40), Langata (33), Ruaraka (17), Westlands (14), Embakasi East (13), Makadara (13), Roysambu(11), Embakasi South and Kasarani (8) cases each, Mathare, Starehe, Embakasi Central, and Embakasi West (7), Embakasi North (5) and Kamukunji (3).

Kajiado’s 36 cases were reported in Kajiado Central (32), Kajiado East (2) and Kajiado North (2).

In Kiambu the 27 cases were reported in Kiambaa (6), Kikuyu (6) and Ruiru (6), Kabete (4), Kiambu town (4) Thika Town (1).

The cases in Mombasa were reported in Mvita (9), Nyali (6), Jomvu (3), Likoni (2), Kisauni (2), and Changamwe (1).

The cases in Busia were reported in Teso North (12) and Matayos (5).

In Machakos, the 10 cases were reported in Athi River (8) and Matangulu (2).

In Migori, all the nine cases were reported in Kuria West, while in Kitui, the six cases were from Kitui West.

Makueni’s three cases were reported in Makueni (2) and Kibwezi East (1) while the three cases in Uasin Gishu were reported in Ainabkoi.

In Nakuru, the infections were reported in Nakuru East (1) and Nakuru West (1), while in Kilifi the cases were reported in Kaloleni (1) and Kilifi North (1).

Garissa reported a single case in Daadab, Muranga’s case was traced to Kihara while Narok’s case was reported in Narok North.

The total number of recoveries rose to 2,236 after 88 additional patients were given a clean bill of health.

Coronavirus-related deaths rose to 159 after 5 more patients succumbed.