Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

top
Capital News
The ministry of heath reported 389 additional coronavirus cases after screening 4,829 samples in 24 hours/CFM/FILE

Capital Health

389 COVID-19 cases reported as 4,829 samples screened

JEMIMAH MUENI

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jul 4 –The number of coronavirus cases in Kenya on Saturday rose to 7,577 after 389 more people tested positive from a sample of 4,829 within a period of 24 hours.

The cumulative number of samples tested since March stood at 185,035.

The new cases include three foreigners.

The health ministry said new cases included 266 of the cases males and 123 females, the youngest being a year-old infant and the oldest 93 years.

Nairobi leads with 248 cases, followed by Kajiado with 36 cases, Kiambu (27), Mombasa (23),  Busia (17), Machakos (10) , Migori (9), Kitui (6), Makueni (3), Uasin Gishu (3), Nakuru (2), Kilifi (2), Garissa (1) ,Muranga (1) and Narok (1).

The cases in Nairobi were reported in Dagoretti North (55), Kibra (40), Langata (33), Ruaraka (17), Westlands (14), Embakasi East (13), Makadara (13), Roysambu(11), Embakasi South and Kasarani (8) cases each, Mathare, Starehe, Embakasi Central, and Embakasi West (7), Embakasi North (5) and Kamukunji (3).

Kajiado’s 36 cases were reported in Kajiado Central (32), Kajiado East (2) and Kajiado North (2).

In Kiambu the 27 cases were reported in Kiambaa (6), Kikuyu (6) and Ruiru (6), Kabete (4), Kiambu town (4) Thika Town (1).

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

READ: COVID-19 death toll rises to 159 after 5 virus-linked deaths

The cases in Mombasa were reported in Mvita (9), Nyali (6), Jomvu (3), Likoni (2), Kisauni (2), and Changamwe (1).

The cases in Busia were reported in Teso North (12) and Matayos (5).

In Machakos, the 10 cases were reported in Athi River (8) and Matangulu (2).

In  Migori, all the nine cases were reported in Kuria West, while in Kitui, the six cases were from Kitui West.

Makueni’s three cases were reported in Makueni (2) and Kibwezi East (1) while the three cases in Uasin Gishu were reported in Ainabkoi.

In Nakuru, the infections were reported in Nakuru East (1) and Nakuru West (1), while in Kilifi the cases were reported in Kaloleni (1) and Kilifi North (1).

Garissa reported a single case in Daadab, Muranga’s case was traced to Kihara while Narok’s case was reported in Narok North.

The total number of recoveries rose to 2,236 after 88 additional patients were given a clean bill of health.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

Coronavirus-related deaths rose to 159 after 5 more patients succumbed.

In this article:
Click to comment
Advertisement

Corona Virus Data

Kenya

Last Updated: 5 mins ago

Confirmed Cases

0

New Cases

0

Total Deaths

0

New Deaths

0

Total Recovered

0

Active Cases

0

in Critical

0

More on Capital News

World

Spain locks down 200,000 as US gears up for July 4 crowds

Barcelona, Spain, Jul 3 – Spain put 200,000 people back in confinement and England reopened its beloved pubs on Saturday as Europe stuttered its...

15 mins ago

Capital Health

COVID-19 death toll rises to 159 after 5 virus-linked deaths

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jul 4 – The country’s COVID-19 death toll rose to 159 on Saturday after the Ministry of Health reported five additional coronavirus-related...

2 hours ago

County News

1 dead, 5 injured in intercommunal clashes along Makueni-Kajiado border

MAKUENI, Kenya, Jul 4 – One person was shot dead on Saturday in a resurging intercommunal conflict along the Makueni-Kajiado border, the latest in...

3 hours ago

County News

Kisumu police officer accused of impregnating a 15-year-old teenager faces probe

KISUMU, Kenya, Jul 4 – Detectives based in Kisumu are investigating a defilement incident linked to a police officer attached to a police station...

6 hours ago

Focus on China

China aims to phase out sale of live poultry at food markets

Beijing, China, Jul 4 – China on Friday vowed to gradually phase out the slaughter and sale of live poultry at food markets, in...

8 hours ago

World

Bolsonaro dilutes law requiring face masks be worn in Brazil

Brasília, Brazil, Jul 4 – Brazil President Jair Bolsonaro on Friday watered down a law requiring the wearing of face masks in public places...

8 hours ago

World

France to launch inquiry into ex-PM, ministers over coronavirus

Paris, France, Jul 4 – A French court will open an inquiry into former prime minister Edouard Philippe and two cabinet ministers over their...

8 hours ago

World

Russia seeks 6 years jail for journalist in ‘terror’ case

Moscow, Russian Federation, Jul 4 – Russian prosecutors on Friday demanded that a journalist be sentenced to six years in prison for allegedly justifying...

8 hours ago