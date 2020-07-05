Connect with us

Capital News
The Ministry of Health has reported 309 new coronavirus cases raising the cumulative number of infections registered in the country since March to 7,886/CFM/FILE

Capital Health

309 COVID-19 cases reported after 4,228 samples from 37 counties screened

JEMIMAH MUENI

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jul 5 – The Ministry of Health on Sunday reported 309 new coronavirus cases raising the cumulative number of infections registered in the country since March to 7,886.

Health Chief Administrative Secretary Rashid Aman said the infections were detected from 4,228 samples analyzed within a period of 24 hours. The samples were collected from 37 counties.

Aman said 10 counties accounted for majority the samples at 86.4 per cent. They include Nairobi, Mombasa, Narok, Busia, Nandi, Nakuru, Kajiado, Kisumu, Turkana and Makueni.

The other 27 counties collectively accounted for 13.6 per cent of the samples tested.

A year-old infant is among the detected cases which also include an 83-year-old.

Out of the 307 cases, males account for 217 cases while females account for 92.

Nairobi accounted for 193 cases, Kajiado (22), Kiambu (20), Mombasa (18), Makueni (17), Busia (11), Machakos (9), Nakuru (8), Nandi (3), Turkana (3), Narok (2), Nyandarua (1), Kakamega (1) and Kilifi (1).

CAS Aman however warned the rising number of positive cases could overwhelm health facilities in the country, urging Kenyans to maintain adherence to containment measures put in place.

The total number of those who have been discharged after recovering now stands at 2,287 after 51 recoveries were recorded on Sunday.

The country’s COVID-19 death toll stands at 160, representing a 2.03 fatality rate compared to the global average of 6.7 per cent.

