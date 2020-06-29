|KITUI, Kenya June 29 – Drama unfolded in Kitui County Assembly Monday, when lawyers representing Governor Charity Ngilu were ejected on orders of Members of County Assembly (MCAs).
The lawyers are understood to have been responding to summons issued to the Governor when the MCAs ordered security to eject them.
They were subsequently blocked from accessing the office of the County Assembly clerk.
It was not clear if they sustained injuries during the scuffle.
The security officers were seen manhandling them and pushing them out before the main gate was shut.
They include lawyers Martin Oloo and Morris Kimuli, both representing the Governor.
Last week, Ngilu obtained orders stopping the County Assembly from tabling or debating an ouster motion against Ngilu.
Among the charges, she is facing are claims of irregular procurement procedures and failure to submit statutory deductions to the Kenya Revenue Authority, KRA.
On Monday, the county assembly announced that it had complied with the court suspending their plans to table Ngilu’s ouster motion.
The motion to remove Ngilu from office was tabled last week by Athi Ward Representative and the Assembly’s leader of majority Peter Kilonzo.
Some of the grounds advanced for the Governor’s ouster include gross violation of the Constitution and the County Governments Act by failing to honour summons of the Senate.
Council of Governors Chairman Wycliffe Oparanya has urged county assemblies countrywide to shelve impeachment plans on any governor and instead focus their energy on the war against COVID-19.
County News
Drama as MCAs eject Ngilu’s lawyers amid impeachment plot
Popular
Capital Health
Corona Virus Data
More on Capital News
World
Paris, France, Jun 28 – France’s Greens on Monday urged President Emmanuel Macron to prioritise the environment as they savoured big wins in municipal...
Headlines
NAIROBI, Kenya June 29 – Narok Senator Ledama Ole Kina was charged Monday, for fanning tribal hatred during a TV interview. He denied the...
World
Karachi, Pakistan, Jun 29 – Baloch separatists opened fire and hurled a grenade at the Pakistan Stock Exchange in Karachi Monday, authorities said, killing...
Kenya
NAIROBI, Kenya, June 29- Four suspects captured on CCTV while robbing a pedestrian in Kilimani have been arrested. They were arrested on Monday morning...
Kenya
NAIROBI, Kenya, Jun 29- The state has has appealed the acquittal of police ‘imposter’ Joshua Waiganjo by a Nakuru court. Waiganjo was acquitted last...
Kenya
NAIROBI, Kenya, Jun 29 – The Public Service Commission (PSC) kicked off interviews Monday for candidates shortlisted for the position of the Registrar of...
World
Paris, France, Jun 28 – More than half a million people have died in the coronavirus pandemic, an AFP tally showed Sunday, as bars...
Corona Virus
Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, Jun 29 – Brazil had its worst week yet of the coronavirus pandemic in terms of new cases, registering 259,105...