Capital News
New majority Leader Amos Kimunya. /Photo-MOSES MUOKI.

Headlines

Aden Duale kicked out as Majority leader

NAIROBI, Kenya June 22 – ADEN Duale has been kicked out as Majority Leader of the National Assembly.

The changes were made during a Jubilee Coalition Parliamentary Group meeting chaired by President Uhuru Kenyatta.

The new Majority Leader is Kipipiri Member of Parliament Amos Kimunya.

Aden Keynan is the new Coalition Secretary.

The changes were read out by Jubilee Majority Whip Emmanuel Wangwe, as soon as President Kenyatta walked in. His Deputy William Ruto was also present, but MPs loyal to him were missing.

The meeting lasted about 30 minutes, with no speeches or questions.

Duale’s ouster followed a petition from more than 130 MPs who accused him sabotaging the Jubilee agenda.

Kicked out: Majority Leader in the National Assembly Aden Duale. /CFM-FILE.

On Sunday, Jubilee Party Vice Chairman David Murathe warned members of dire consequences if they fail to attend the meeting.

“Missing the PG meeting should not come to anyone’s mind. Disciplinary actions is crystal clear in Jubilee Party Act to those who are deviating from fundamental requirements of the party,” Murathe said in a message on his Facebook page.

Members who missed a previous PG at State House, mainly nominated Senators, faced disciplinary action.

“In recent days we have witnessed a lot of disloyalty, insubordination, impunity, disobedience and direct insults to our party leader. That must come to an end,” he said.

Murathe fired the warning even as some of the MPs loyal to Deputy President William Ruto, like Nakuru’s Kimani Ngunjiri, said they will stay away.

For others like Kapseret Member of Parliament Oscar Sudi, he has no time to attend a meeting “where we will be insulted.”

Last week, 16 MPs were de-whipped over divided loyalty.

Duale is accused of being too close to DP Ruto whose relationship with President Kenyatta has hit rock bottom. /CFM-FILE.

Last week, Ruto hosted all the de-whipped MPs for lunch at the Jubilee Asili Centre, in what has sparked mixed reactions in the party.

Analysts see the move as a scheme to organise himself ahead of the 2022 presidential election, having lost grip of the current party which gave them power.

In this article:
