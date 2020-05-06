Truck drivers to be tested 48 hours before exiting or entering kenya

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 6- Truck drivers will now be required to take COVID-19 tests 48 hours before entering or exiting border points.

The announcement was made Wednesday when COVID-19 cases in Kenya rose to 582 after 47 new infections.

“You have heard before the risk of truck drivers transmitting the virus, let us say from Mombasa to Nairobi going to the west all the way to other countries. We have agreed henceforth that truck drivers will be taking coronavirus test at least 48 hours before leaving Nairobi or Mombasa,” Macharia said.

He urged all truck drivers from neighboring countries to ensure they travel with their COVID-19 free certificates, to avoid inconvenience.

“It is important and mandatory because by the time they get to Malaba they have to show a certificate indicating that they are COVID-19 free. This goes to truck drivers from other countries as well. Once they get to the border they must provide the certificate before they are let in the country,” Macharia said.

The government has declared a cessation of movement into and out of Eastleigh and Old Town in Mombasa following an upsurge of cases.

“I warned you that cases are increasing and you can see we have more infections,” said Mutahi Kagwe, Health Cabinet Secretary.

Of the new infections, 32 are from Mombasa, 11 in Nairobi, two cases in Busia and one each in Kiambu and Kwale counties.

The increased cases are attributed to the ongoing mass testing across the country and are expected to increase further according to CS Kagwe, with focus on Eastleigh in Nairobi and Old Town in Mombasa- where a cessation of movement has been affected effective 7pm for 15 days.

“The situation in those areas has become of serious concern to us,” the CS said.

The number of recoveries in the country has also risen by eight raising the total number to 190 with fatality figures jumping to 26, after two people in Mombasa succumbed to the virus at their homes.