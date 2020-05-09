Connect with us

Capital News
Machakos County has trained 1,519 health workers to support its COVID-19 response/Machakos County Press

Capital Health

Machakos registers first COVID-19 case as counties reporting infections increase to 19

JEMIMAH MUENI

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 9 – Machakos County recorded its first coronavirus case on Friday increasing to nineteen the number of counties reporting COVID-19 cases.

Health Chief Administrative Secretary Rashid Aman said of the fourteen cases confirmed within a period of 24 hours, 10 were from Nairobi, 3 from Mombasa and one from Machakos.

He said the first Machakos coronavirus case was picked from Athi River by surveillance teams.

“Machakos becomes the latest county to record a positive case. This brings to 19 the number of counties that have registered cases of the disease,” Aman noted.

Nairobi’s Kasarani accounted for four of the reported cases while two patients were from Makadara. Umoja, South C and Dagoretti South each recorded a single case.

Likoni accounted for all the three cases reported in Mombasa.

The health ministry analyzed a total of 922 samples, Aman told the press.

The youngest of the newly isolated patients, he said, is 11 months old with the oldest to be aged 49.

Nine of the newly hospitalized patients are male while five are female.

Aman said five more patients had recovered bringing the total number of recoveries to 202.

The country’s coronavirus death toll still stands at 29 with COVID-19 cases reported so far having increased to 621.

Overall, the Ministry of Health has tested 29, 430 samples so far.

CAS Aman said that the ministry will continue to undertake targeted mass testing in Nairobi’s Eastleigh, Kawangware and Mombasa’s Old Town which have been declared COVID-19 hotspots.

In this article:
