NAIROBI, Kenya, April 24 – The number of coronavirus cases in the country rose to 336 on Friday after the health ministry confirmed 16 new cases.

Health Chief Administrative Secretary Rashid Abdi Aman said eleven of the sixteen cases were registered in Nairobi with the other five recorded in Mombasa which registered twelve cases on Thursday, marking the high single-day increase in the number of infections in the coastal city.

More to follow…