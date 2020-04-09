Connect with us

The victim aged 29 years, had visited the man for a stay over when the sons waylaid her at night/CFM - FILE

Capital Health

Police pursuing 2 brothers who clobbered father’s ‘mistress’ to death

Published

KISUMU, Kenya, April 9 – Police officers in Kisumu are hunting two brothers who beat a lady said to be their father’s second wife to death, Wednesday morning.

Kisumu OCPD Martha Ngetich said the suspects pounced on the lady in the middle of the night inside their house.

She had deep cuts on the body, according to police.

It is reported that the father of the suspects had brought the lady for a night over when the incident occurred.

The suspects had accused their father of abandoning their mother who is critically ill in hospital and instead dinning with another lady inside their house.

Ngetich said the father who reported the matter was arrested for questioning.

 “We are detaining the father to the suspects as we continue to investigate the circumstances that led to the killing of the woman,” she said.

The father accused his sons of killing the lady who he said was his second wife.

Ngetich said police have launched investigations into the matter with a view of arresting the suspects.

According to a neighbor, the father, a retired teacher, has been dating the victim for some time.

The victim aged 29 years, had visited the man on Tuesday for a stay over when the sons waylaid her at night.

The suspects took the lady to a nearby hospital, Port Florence hospital in Dunga.

They later moved her to Jaramogi Oginga Odinga Teaching and Referral Hospital after the hospital in Dunga declined to admit her due to her critical condition.

The lady was pronounced dead at the facility.

