Govt steps up Digital and Broadcast lessons for students at home after corona lockdown

NAIROBI, Kenya, March 18 – The Ministry of Education has stepped up measures to facilitate learning during the lockdown in the country, declared following the confirmation of coronavirus.

The ministry said it has designed online learning while other materials will be delivered through Radio, TV, You-tube and other digital platforms.

According to Education Cabinet Secretary George Magoha, the program which will begin on Monday will enhance curriculum delivery.

The radio education broadcast which has been on air since 1970’s will give guidance to the 15 million primary and secondary school learners who are now at home following the closure of schools in line with the presidential directive on the containment of coronavirus.

For the Radio programs, the Kenya Broadcating Corporation (KBC) will broadcast Radio programs daily from Monday to Friday. Radio Taifa will run from 10am to 11am. English service from 9.15am to 12noon and from 2pm to 4pm. The broadcasts will also be available on Iftini and Transworld in Garissa, Mandera and Wajir counties.

Other platforms include the Edu Channel TV and EduTv Youtube where lessons will be transmitted on the KICD –owned -channel which is available on the signet free to air channel. The edu channel broadcast program line up will be available in the www.kicd.ac.ke and on youtube @edutvKenya (live streamed or recorded).

He said learners can also obtain the digital content of all KICD approved materials from the Kenya Education Cloud through www.kec.ac.ke.

The CS further assured that the Ministry will work with all government agencies during this period of school closure and review the situation from time to time in the best interest of the learners.

He also urged parents and guardians to remain vigilant of their children ensuring they are home in line with the presidential directive of containing the spread of Coronavirus in the country.

Nations across the world have since gone into a lock down with countries like the United States and France urging their citizens to Home school their children.

As at March 18, the virus had claimed 8,010 lives, 202,529 are infected and 82,813 are said to have recovered from the disease.

China is leading with 80,894 cases, followed by Italy 31,506, Iran 16,169, Spain 11,826 and Germany 9,367.

In Africa, Egypt leads with 196 confirmed cases, trailed by South Africa with 85, Senegal 27, Tunisia 25, and Burkina Faso 15.