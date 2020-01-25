Murkomen leads Tanga Tanga-allied MPs to Mombasa BBI rally

0 SHARES Share Tweet

, MOMBASA, Kenya Jan 25 – At least six legislators loyal to Deputy President William Ruto have joined in the BBI rally in Mombasa, keeping their promise to join the popularisation tour that is championed by former Prime Minister Raila Odinga.

There was brief tension when Majority Leader in the Senate Kipchumba Murkomen, MPs Mohamed Ali, Moses Kuria, Aisha Jumwa and Khatib Mwashetani made their way to Mama Ngina Water Front–the venue of the politically charged meeting on Saturday.

It took the intervention of Mombasa Governor Hassan Joho to plead with the chanting crowd to allow the leaders join, as more leaders from both Kieleweke and Tanga Tanga made their way to the meeting.

Several MPs, Senators, and Governors among them Anne Waiguru (Kirinyaga), Charity Ngilu (Kitui) and others are attending the meeting whose highlight will be an address by Raila.

Leaders loyal to Deputy President William Ruto who is uncomfortable with the relationship of the two have vowed to attend Saturday’s meeting after staying away from two held recently in Kisii and Kakamega. Officials say Ruto will not attend the meeting.

“After consultations as leaders we have decided in order to pursue the original spirit of the BBI that we will participate and where necessary take charge of these public rallies. We shall participate and contribute towards the success of the already organized rallies across the country beginning with Mombasa, so we are saying see you in Mombasa this Saturday,” said Murkomen, the Senate Majority Leader.

Murkomen said as they join the meetings, they intend to redirect BBI conversation to a people-centric approach with issues such as unemployment, the economy, social justice, human rights expected to take feature prominently.