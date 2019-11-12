Supermarkets withdraw maize flour brands recalled over aflatoxin contamination

, NAIROBI, Kenya, Nov 12 – Supermarkets in Nairobi have withdrawn five maize flour brands from circulation following the Kenya Bureau of Standards (KEBS) decision to recall the products over high aflatoxin content.

The re-call of the five maize brands followed a statement released by KEBS indicating immediate withdrawal of the products from all stores in the country for its hazardous effects on human health.

“Following consistent market surveillance and testing, it has been established that the brands have not made the cut because their levels of aflatoxin are higher than the maximum limit allowed by relevant Kenya Standards,” KEBS indicated.

A spot-check by Capital FM News Tuesday established Dola, Kifaru , Starehe, Two Ten and Jembe had been removed from supermarket shelves in most city grocery stores.

Raphael Langat, an administrative officer at Tuskys supermarket along Muindi Bingu Street said the recalled commodities will not be stocked pending further direction from the standards body.

“Currently we are not holding any suspended maize meals in our store, we returned all of them to our head office after the notice, that is where all communications to the suppler is done and where the suppler is expected to pick the suspended maize meal,” he said.

Carrefour Supermarket issued out a notice to its customers urging them to return any maize flour brands suspended by KEBS promising a refund in any of their branches.

“All the maize flour concerned on KEBS press release have been withdrawn from the shelves preventively, as soon as Carrefour was made aware through Retail Trade Association of Kenya (RETRAK) on Thursday, 7th November,” the supermarket indicated.

“We also would like to emphasize to our valuable customers that any maize flour concerned which has been purchased at Carrefour can be returned and refunded in any of our branches.”

KEBS encouraged the public to report any cases of suspended products still in circulation to the authority by using their toll-free number.

“We encourage the general public to be on the outlook and inform KEBS upon encountering any products suspected to be substandard, report to KEBS Toll free number 1545,” the standards body stated.