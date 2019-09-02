2 Kenyans among foreign nationals affected in South Africa xenophobic attacks – MFA  

, NAIROBI, Kenya, Sep 13 – Kenya’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs says two Kenyans have been affected following the resurgence of xenophobic attacks in South Africa.

Foreign Affairs Cabinet Secretary Monica Juma said the Foreign Office was in contact with the Pretoria-based High Commission to ensure the safety of Kenyans residing in the South African nation.

“We woke up to troubling news about xenophobic attacks against non-nationals in several places in South Africa. Our Embassy in South Africa is in close contact with the Government to ensure the safety of Kenyans and protection of their property,” she said in a brief statement released Wednesday afternoon.